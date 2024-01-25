Zendaya Slays in Gorgeous Plum Gown at Fendi PFW Show After Debuting New Micro Bangs

Zendaya, 27, looked absolutely stunning while arriving for the Fendi show at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, January 25. In photos you can see here, the Euphoria star, who recently debuted micro bangs at PFW, rocked an old Hollywood glam gown in deep plum with a high slit. The sexy floor-length frock also featured a unique halter neckline and long thumbhole sleeves. Zendaya finished the jaw dropping look with a diamond necklace, styling her hair in a sleek low bun and wearing deep purple lipstick.

She expertly posed for a throng of photographers and waved at fans from the steps outside the venue, looking every bit the fashion icon with her high fashion new bangs. Zen previously slayed a black dress with rouching and a bustle and train at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture spring/summer 2024 show on Monday.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress is almost as well known for her sense of fashion as she is for her career on the big screen — a fact that’s not lost on her. “I think of it like when I’m playing a character, it’s kind of what Law [Roach, her stylist] and I do on red carpets, we pick and create these characters, and I’ve just enjoyed it so much over the years,” she told Vogue Italia for a 2022 interview. “I’ve always loved fashion.”

The Emmy and Golden Globe award winner also reflected on how fashion has built her confidence in life. “I always loved clothes and they were in many ways a tool of expression,” she told the magazine. “Fashion has taught me so much about myself and how to be so much more fearless in a lot of different ways. It has also helped me in other avenues of my life whether it be business or even as an actress to be more fearless and to not be so concerned with other people’s point of view of what I look like or what I’m wearing.”