 Zendaya Shows Off Short Bangs At Paris Fashion Week 2024 – Hollywood Life

Zendaya Shows Off Her Short Bangs at Paris Fashion Week: See Her Dramatic Hair Makeover

The 'Euphoria' star debuted her short bangs at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fashion show in Paris.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 22, 2024 9:23AM EST
Zendaya
View gallery
RihannaChristian Dior show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2024, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 22 Jan 2024
Zendaya Schiaparelli show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2024, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 22 Jan 2024
Jennifer Lopez Schiaparelli show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2024, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 22 Jan 2024
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Zendaya has a banging new hairdo! The Euphoria star, 27, debuted her short bangs as she attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture spring/summer 2024 show at Place Vendôme during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, January 22. Zendaya’s hair makeover was complete with choppy bangs and long straight locks that reached past her shoulders. As for her outfit, Zendaya wore an all-black ensemble that included a turtleneck shirt, a satin skirt with a long train, and a pair of heels.

Zendaya
Zendaya at Paris Fashion Week 2024 (Photo: Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Zendaya showed off her new haircut and fabulous outfit outside the venue before the fashion show. She was seated in the front row next to her Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer and Jennifer Lopez, as seen in fan videos. Hunter, 25, had on a black dress with a gold floral applique halter neck. She put her blonde hair up in a neat bun.

Zendaya is a big supporter of Schiaparelli which was evident when she wore an outfit from the brand to the Comic Con Experience São Paulo in December 2023 to promote her upcoming sci-fi movie, Dune 2. Zendaya’s look included a white tuxedo shirt with a matching skirt and heels. Her stylist, Law Roach, revealed on Instagram that Zendaya’s fabulous and creative outfit was inspired by sandworms from the Dune films, according to PEOPLE.

The former Disney Channel actress stars in the Dune sequel as Chani, the love interest of Timothée Chalamet‘s lead character, Paul Atreides. Back in April 2023, Zendaya teased at CinemaCon in Las Vegas that the romance between her and Timothée’s characters is a much bigger storyline in the second film, which comes out in theaters on March 1.

“It was funny trying to figure out in this futuristic space talk, like, how do they flirt?” said Zendaya, who is dating Tom Holland. “What does that look like for a space warrior and the young duke of a planet? How do they show that they like each other? What does that even sound like? We were definitely trying to navigate that, which was funny because all of us were stumped. I think it’s just as foreign to us as it probably is to the characters,” she added.

ad