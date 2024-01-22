Zendaya Shows Off Her Short Bangs at Paris Fashion Week: See Her Dramatic Hair Makeover

Zendaya has a banging new hairdo! The Euphoria star, 27, debuted her short bangs as she attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture spring/summer 2024 show at Place Vendôme during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, January 22. Zendaya’s hair makeover was complete with choppy bangs and long straight locks that reached past her shoulders. As for her outfit, Zendaya wore an all-black ensemble that included a turtleneck shirt, a satin skirt with a long train, and a pair of heels.

Zendaya showed off her new haircut and fabulous outfit outside the venue before the fashion show. She was seated in the front row next to her Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer and Jennifer Lopez, as seen in fan videos. Hunter, 25, had on a black dress with a gold floral applique halter neck. She put her blonde hair up in a neat bun.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and Jennifer Lopez at the Schiaparelli show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/9HatmjLRYm — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 22, 2024

Zendaya is a big supporter of Schiaparelli which was evident when she wore an outfit from the brand to the Comic Con Experience São Paulo in December 2023 to promote her upcoming sci-fi movie, Dune 2. Zendaya’s look included a white tuxedo shirt with a matching skirt and heels. Her stylist, Law Roach, revealed on Instagram that Zendaya’s fabulous and creative outfit was inspired by sandworms from the Dune films, according to PEOPLE.

The former Disney Channel actress stars in the Dune sequel as Chani, the love interest of Timothée Chalamet‘s lead character, Paul Atreides. Back in April 2023, Zendaya teased at CinemaCon in Las Vegas that the romance between her and Timothée’s characters is a much bigger storyline in the second film, which comes out in theaters on March 1.

“It was funny trying to figure out in this futuristic space talk, like, how do they flirt?” said Zendaya, who is dating Tom Holland. “What does that look like for a space warrior and the young duke of a planet? How do they show that they like each other? What does that even sound like? We were definitely trying to navigate that, which was funny because all of us were stumped. I think it’s just as foreign to us as it probably is to the characters,” she added.