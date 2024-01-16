Kylie Jenner Shows Off Dramatic Pink Hair Makeover in New Photos

Kylie Jenner is embracing the viral pink trend. Thanks to pop culture hits like Barbie and the 2024 musical movie Mean Girls, many are continuing the all-pink philosophy, but the Kardashians star, 26, just went the extra mile by seemingly changing her hair color.

“hiiiii remember me,” she captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, January 16. The carousel featured two selfies of Kylie sitting in a car with a full head of rose pink hair. Many fans of the reality star praised her for going back to her “King Kylie” era, which was when the makeup boss used to wear different colored wigs to public events.

During the early 2010s, when she was a teen, Kylie would be seen wearing wigs of bright green, purple and other hues along with outfits that would pop out in any crowd.

Now that the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur has dropped her new line of clothing called Khy, fans are eager to see if she’s really reverting back to her colorful and edgy self before she became a mom. Kylie shares her kids, Stormi and Aire, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

During her interview with WSJ. Magazine last year, Kylie teased how her latest retail line is “really inspired by my personal wardrobe, and the different moods that I’m in,” noting that Khy is “King Kylie — who I am at my core.”

“Khy is a homage to the limitless possibilities of fashion,” she noted about the brand in a press release. “We are breaking down barriers and will redefine the meaning of a designer brand, with creativity and quality at a better price. I wanted to make Khy a platform for our customers to have the opportunity to experience fashion, through new designers and brands, but at a more accessible price.”

Aside from her entrepreneurial and reality TV career, Kylie has also made headlines for her relationship with Wonka actor Timothée Chalamet. The duo quietly started dating some time in early 2023. Since then, they’ve been spotted at various public events and outings together, including the 2023 U.S. Open and, most recently, the Golden Globe Awards.

In fact, Kylie and Timothée, 28, seemingly had the sweetest date night at the 2024 Golden Globes, as they were seen sharing a kiss during commercial breaks and holding hands.