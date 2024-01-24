Tom Holland Shows Love For Zendaya After She Reveals Hair Makeover at Paris Fashion Week

 Tom Holland Shows Love for Zendaya Amid Paris Fashion Week – Hollywood Life

The ‘Challengers’ actress recently debuted her new chopped bangs while slaying at the Schiaparelli fashion show.

Tom Holland and Zendaya
Image Credit: Steve Cohn/Shutterstock

Our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and MJ are going strong. Tom Holland showed his girlfriend, Zendaya, some love after she debuted her new haircut during Paris Fashion Week, and the Crowded Room star, 27, kept it short and sweet, as always! 

On Monday, January 22, Tom shared a photo via his Instagram Stories of the Challengers actress, 27, at the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show where she showed off her newly cut bangs. Across the picture, Tom added three heart eye emojis. He also shared another Instagram Story that featured a video taken of Zendaya walking up the stairs into the event. 

“This was made for me,” Tom wrote alongside the clip with a laughing face emoji. 

Zendaya and Tom prefer to keep their romance away from the public eye. Due to the constant scrutiny they’re under, the Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars have made it a point to keep things low-key. However, they occasionally make sweet comments about each other. 

Over the past year, the Spider-Man star has talked about the Disney Channel alum in a few interviews. Last month, Tom sat down with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation for a Q&A and credited Zendaya with giving him the most “honest” acting advice and feedback. 

Zendaya
Zendaya at Paris Fashion Week 2024 (Photo: Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock)

“Zendaya is probably the most honest with me, which I love ’cause you need that,” he said. In June 2023, Tom famously joked that he has “no rizz” in his dating skills but is “locked up” and “in love.” 

As for Zendaya, the Euphoria star opened up about how she and her boyfriend have managed to protect their privacy while also not trying to “hide” from the public eye. 

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she acknowledged. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. … It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now.” 

Fans of the pair have dubbed them “Tomdaya” ever since their relationship was revealed by paparazzi photos over the summer of 2021. Since they were not aware of being photographed at the time, both Tom and Zendaya have emphasized the importance of privacy.

