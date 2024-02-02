Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Coordinate in Leather Looks as They Promote ‘Dune: Part 2’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Dune co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya both matched up with some leather looks as they were seen arriving for Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, February 1. The two actors were spotted arriving separately, but they each had eye-catching leather pieces in their outfits, as they were interviewed on the talk show. The two of them sat down with their co-stars Florence Pugh and Austin Butler to chat about their upcoming movie Dune: Part 2.

The two co-stars were seen arriving at the taping with a few people around them. Timothee wore a sleeveless black hoodie as he arrived, and he sported a cozy-looking green sweater on the show. He also rocked a pair of tight leather pants as he arrived. Zendaya had a long, black leather button-down, with the bottom buttons open, showing off her stomach. She also rocked a pair of tight leather pants and a matching set of boots.

On the show, the Euphoria actress and Timothée recalled meeting on the set of the first Dune film. While they didn’t bond until they got on set, Zendaya admitted their first run-in was on the flight, but they “didn’t officially meet” that time. “We were on the same flight, and I fell in the airport, and that was technically our first meeting,” she said.

The Wonka star revealed that he didn’t help her fall, even though he saw her. He did make a mental note, but he said that they’ve since made up. “I’ve been forgiven, and there was a certain amount of therapy, and now we’re here,” he said.

Zendaya revealed that she helped Timothée get settled into his first New York City apartment. She revealed that she helped him get “all the big boy stuff” when he moved in. “The vibe was very teenage boy, and we just needed a few necessities: cups and plates and knives and forks, things to clean. We needed some structure,” she said.

While working on the film, Timothée and the Spider-Man actress did get very close. In a promo for the sequel film, they each spoke about the bond they forged while making the movie. “She was a real partner-in-crime and someone that I’m really grateful to have a very, very strong friendship with,” he said.