Zendaya’s Go-to Running Sneakers: Where Comfort Meets Style

Zendaya is the fashion queen — down to the sneakers she wears. The On Cloud 5 Sneakers are the go-to running sneakers that will keep your feet comfortable all day long — whether you’re on the treadmill, you’re on a hike or just walking the streets of NYC. Zendaya has been seen wearing these sneakers on multiple occasions, along with several other celebrities like Brooke Shields and Gisele Bundchen. The On Clouds are the perfect example of the best of both worlds — combining style and comfort like never before.

Shop the On Cloud 5 Sneakers for $155 on Amazon today!

These sneakers are the real deal — say goodbye to shin splints and sore feet, since the On Clouds have a patented cushioning in Zero-Gravity foam. They’re designed for ‘soft landings and powerful push-offs’, so you can walk and run comfortably and with ease. They don’t feel heavy on your feet but have all the tools to protect your feet and legs while performing physical activity. There’s breathable antimicrobial mesh so they’re breathable as well. The molded heel design holds your feet in place.

Experience next-level comfort and a fast lacing system — no more constantly needing to bend down to tie your shoes. With over 5,000 reviews on Amazon, these sneakers are definitely a must-have. “I have never had a sneaker that not only feels good but looks good too on my feet. I bought a size 7 which is my usual size and they fit perfectly. I’m constantly telling people to buy them and they won’t be sorry. It’s the best investment in a sneaker you could ever want,” a reviewer shared.