Olivia Culpo Congratulates Fiance Christian McCaffrey as 49ers Head to Super Bowl

Olivia Culpo showed a lot of love to her fiancé Christian McCaffrey after winning the NFC Championship on Sunday, January 28. The former beauty pageant winner, 31, shared a few clips of her kissing the San Francisco 49ers star, 27, after games, set to the song “Home” by Good Neighbours. As the 49ers prepare to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, Olivia had an encouraging message for the running back.

The video began with a clip of Olivia kissing Christian after a game, as she sported a jacket with his last name and number on it. It then cuts to a clip of the two of them hugging and bumping chests with each other. “Watching the love of your life live out his dreams is the best feeling in the world,” she wrote along with the montage. “You deserve it all Christian. I love you so so much.”

Throughout the game (and post-win celebrations), Olivia had shared a few different updates of herself cheering for Christian on her Instagram Story. When the team won, she posted an emotional Story that said, “Super Bowl bound baby. Niners win!” She also shared a cute photo of herself hugging her future husband in the locker room after the game. The running back also reposted Olivia’s video on his Instagram Story with a heart emoji.

The fashion icon has been dating Christian since 2019. The pair announced that they were engaged in an Instagram post on April 7, 2023. Olivia posted a series of proposal photos and revealed that he’d popped the question with a gigantic diamond ring five days earlier in her caption.

While Christian has been in the NFL since 2017, this will be his first-ever Super Bowl. He joined the league in 2017 when he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers. He was with the team until he was traded to the Niners in October 2022. Now, the 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11.