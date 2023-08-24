Olivia Culpo Just Rocked A Black Bodysuit & You Can Try The Trend For Fall Under $30

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo absolutely slayed her recent Instagram photo when she rocked a plunging black bodysuit tucked into jeans and while Olivia’s top is a bit pricey, we found the perfect option for you under $30. The Berryou Bodysuit is just as stylish and costs quite a lot less than Olivia’s top.

In the photos, Olivia rocked the Khaite Sola Bodysuit which retails for a whopping $890 but is currently on sale for $534. However, because we loved her bodysuit so much, we had to find a similar one at a much more affordable price point and we did – enter the Berryou Bodysuit. This Amazon bodysuit is available in 11 different colors ranging from neutrals to bold, bright hues and is super affordable. It has a pull-on closure and is machine-washable, plus, it’s available in sizes ranging from small to X-large.

There are so many different ways to style this top, whether it’s with a pair of high-waisted jeans like Olivia styled hers, or whether you tuck it into a skirt – you can’t go wrong. The reason we love this one-piece so much is because it works in any of the four seasons. You can wear it in summer with shorts, in the fall with jeans, in winter with leather pants, and in spring with a skirt.

The Berryou Bodysuit is super comfortable and is made up of 84% nylon and 16% spandex, so it’s super stretchy but also form-fitting and flattering. You definitely can’t go wrong with this classic bodysuit.