Jordyn Woods Stuns in Skintight See-Through Outfit at Paris Fashion Week With Kylie Jenner & More Celebs

Jordyn Woods totally slayed Paris Fashion Week this year! The 26-year-old influencer wore a stunning outfit to the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show on January 24 that included a black skintight sheer ensemble that came with black stockings and a see-through cape. Jordyn had white, pink, and yellow flowers all over her stunning outfit. She also rocked white floral earrings and a pair of black heels. Lastly, Jordyn put her hair back with two small curls that were visible on the top of her head.

Jordyn attended the same fashion show as her pal Kylie Jenner, though they didn’t appear to pose in any pictures together. Kylie, 26, wore a strapless white sheer gown, and unlike Jordyn, she let her long brunette hair down for the outing. Other celebs who attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show included Noah Cyrus, Bella Thorne, and Kat Graham.

Jordyn infamously had a falling out with Kylie in 2019 after she kissed Tristan Thompson while he was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian. Following the hookup, Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship was strained for several years, and the two were no longer spotted out together. However, they reconciled at some point and were spotted together for the first time in years on a sushi dinner date in July 2023. They also hung out at New York Fashion Week in September and filmed a TikTok together.

During a candid chat with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview Magazine‘s November 2023 cover story, Kylie revealed to the Oscar winner that she and Jordyn “always stayed in touch” after the scandal involving Tristan, but they waited several years until they made their friendship public again.

“We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore,” the reality star shared. “There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen.”

The mother-of-two also explained that she needed “independence” from Jordyn following the Tristan drama. “We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be,” Kylie said. “I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long.”