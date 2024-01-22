Razzie Nominations 2024: Chris Evans, Megan Fox & More

The nominations for the 2024 Golden Raspberry Awards are here! The Razzies honor the worst in film of the year and the nominations were announced on Monday, January 22, the day before the Oscars noms are set to be announced. The Expendables 4, starring Megan Fox and Jason Statham, led the nominees with seven nods including Worst Picture. In the acting categories, A-listers like Chris Evans, Vin Diesel, Ana de Armas, and Jennifer Lopez were all nominated for their less-than stellar performances in 2023 films.
Worst Picture
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Actor
Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel, Fast X
Chris Evans, Ghosted
Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight, Mercy
Worst Actress
Ana de Armas, Ghosted
Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde
Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez, The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Worst Supporting Actor
Michael Douglas, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant
Bill Murray, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (as “The Pope”), The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables
Worst Supporting Actress
Kim Cattrall, About My Father
Megan Fox, Expend4bles
Bai Ling, Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s
Worst Screen Couple
Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries”, Expend4bles
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans, Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Director
Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed, Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh, Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench
Worst Screenplay
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey