Razzie Nominations 2024: Chris Evans, Megan Fox & More

The nominations for the 2024 Golden Raspberry Awards are here! The Razzies honor the worst in film of the year and the nominations were announced on Monday, January 22, the day before the Oscars noms are set to be announced. The Expendables 4, starring Megan Fox and Jason Statham, led the nominees with seven nods including Worst Picture. In the acting categories, A-listers like Chris Evans, Vin Diesel, Ana de Armas, and Jennifer Lopez were all nominated for their less-than stellar performances in 2023 films.

Keep reading for the full list of the 2024 Razzie Awards nominees.

Worst Picture

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Actor

Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel, Fast X

Chris Evans, Ghosted

Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight, Mercy

Worst Actress

Ana de Armas, Ghosted

Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez, The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Worst Supporting Actor

Michael Douglas, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant

Bill Murray, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero (as “The Pope”), The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables

Worst Supporting Actress

Kim Cattrall, About My Father

Megan Fox, Expend4bles

Bai Ling, Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s

Worst Screen Couple

Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries”, Expend4bles

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans, Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Director

Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed, Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh, Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench

Worst Screenplay

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey