Razzie Nominations 2024: Chris Evans, Megan Fox & More

'The Expend4bles' received the most nominations of any film for the 2024 Razzie Awards. See the full list of nominees in all the categories here!

January 22, 2024 11:24AM EST
Chris Evans
Chris Evans poses on the red carpet during the premiere of the movie 'Knives Out' at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 November 2019. The movie is set tp be released in US theaters on 27 November.Premiere of the movie 'Knives Out' in Los Angeles, USA - 14 Nov 2019
Chris EvansApple Original Films world premiere of "Ghosted" at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater, AMC Lincoln Square Theater, New York, USA - 18 Apr 2023
Chris Evans 'The Gray Man' film premiere, Arrivals, London, UK - 19 Jul 2022
Image Credit: Shutterstock

The nominations for the 2024 Golden Raspberry Awards are here! The Razzies honor the worst in film of the year and the nominations were announced on Monday, January 22, the day before the Oscars noms are set to be announced. The Expendables 4, starring Megan Fox and Jason Statham, led the nominees with seven nods including Worst Picture. In the acting categories, A-listers like Chris Evans, Vin Diesel, Ana de Armas, and Jennifer Lopez were all nominated for their less-than stellar performances in 2023 films.

Keep reading for the full list of the 2024 Razzie Awards nominees.

Worst Picture

The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Actor

Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel, Fast X
Chris Evans, Ghosted
Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight, Mercy

Worst Actress

Ana de Armas, Ghosted
Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde
Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez, The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez in Netflix’s ‘The Mother’ (Photo: Eric Milner/Netflix)

Worst Supporting Actor

Michael Douglas, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant
Bill Murray, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (as “The Pope”), The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables 

Worst Supporting Actress

Kim Cattrall, About My Father
Megan Fox, Expend4bles
Bai Ling, Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s 

Worst Screen Couple

Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries”, Expend4bles
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans, Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike 3’ (Photo: WARNER BROS/Moviestore/Shutterstock)

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Director

Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed, Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh, Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench

Worst Screenplay

The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey

