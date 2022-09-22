‘Shazam: Fury Of The Gods’: Release Date, Cast, & More We Know

The adventures of Shazam continue in the upcoming sequel film. The DC Comics character, who is the superhero alter ego of a troubled teenage orphan from Philadelphia named Billy Batson, made his live-action film debut in 2019’s Shazam! Zachary Levi, 41, played Shazam and he’s reprising the role in the highly-anticipated sequel, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods. The first trailer for the sequel set in the DC Extended Universe was released on July 23, 2022 at San Diego Comic-Con and teases Shazam’s showdown with the Daughters of Atlas.

The first Shazam! received positive reviews from critics and grossed $366 million at the worldwide box office. Fans are so excited for the sequel, which will introduce new heroes and villains as Shazam faces his greatest challenge yet. Here’s everything we know so far about Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, including the cast, filming details, and more.

What Will Shazam: Fury of the Gods Be About?

The official description for Shazam 2 reads, “Teenager Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into adult superheroes by saying ‘Shazam!’, fight the daughters of Atlas.” In the trailer, Shazam doubts his competence as a superhero and even calls himself a “fraud.” But The Ancient Wizard warns Billy that “the fate of the worlds” depends on him defeating the Daughters of Atlas who are “coming” for him.

Kalypso and Hespera, two of the daughters of Atlas, appear to be the main antagonists in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The sisters rebuild the Wizard’s power-transferring staff that Billy broke in the first film. “Children stole the power of all the Gods. This is very personal,” Hespera says in the trailer. Anthea, another daughter of Atlas, also appears in the trailer but it doesn’t seem like she’s on her sisters’ side.

Where and When to Watch

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 17, 2023. The film will be available to stream on HBO Max sometime after its theatrical run. Warner Bros. Pictures is distributing the sequel.

The Shazam! sequel’s release date has been shuffled by Warner Bros. multiple times. It was originally set for release on April 1, 2022, and then November 4, 2022. It was delayed again to June 2, 2023 due to production delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shazam 2 was then moved up to a December 16, 2022 release date, before being delayed by five days to December 21 to avoid competition with Disney’s Avatar 2. In August 2022, Warner Bros. gave the film a March 17, 2023 release date which is still set in stone.

Shazam 2 will come out five months after Black Adam, which is a spin-off of Shazam! It stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular character who is bestowed powers of the Egyptian gods and becomes Shazam’s arch-enemy. The other DC Extended Universe films that come out in 2023 after Shazam! Fury of the Gods are The Flash (June 23, 2023), Blue Beetle (August 18, 2023), and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 25, 2023).

Cast and Crew

Cast

This is the confirmed cast for Shazam: Fury of the Gods, including new and returning stars.

Zachary Levi as Shazam. Shazam possesses the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury

Asher Angel as Billy Batson. Billy can transform into his adult alter ego simply by saying “Shazam!”

as Billy Batson. Billy can transform into his adult alter ego simply by saying “Shazam!” Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman. Freddy is Billy’s physically disabled foster brother.

as Freddy Freeman. Freddy is Billy’s physically disabled foster brother. Adam Brody as Freddy’s adult superhero form.

as Freddy’s adult superhero form. Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Billy’s younger foster brother who is an avid gamer.

as Eugene Choi, Billy’s younger foster brother who is an avid gamer. Ross Butler as the adult superhero form of Eugene.

as the adult superhero form of Eugene. Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Billy’s younger foster sister.

as Darla Dudley, Billy’s younger foster sister. Meagan Good as the adult superhero form of Darla.

as the adult superhero form of Darla. Michelle Borth as the adult superhero form of Mary Bromfield, Billy’s older foster sister.

as the adult superhero form of Mary Bromfield, Billy’s older foster sister. Djimon Hounsou as the ancient wizard (also named Shazam) who gives Billy his powers.

as the ancient wizard (also named Shazam) who gives Billy his powers. Rachel Zegler as Anthea, a daughter of Atlas. Rachel was cast in the sequel in February 2021. She talked about her role on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, saying, “I am the youngest of three goddesses, we’re three sisters and we come in and shape up the Shazamily of it.”

as Anthea, a daughter of Atlas. Rachel was cast in the sequel in February 2021. She talked about her role on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, saying, “I am the youngest of three goddesses, we’re three sisters and we come in and shape up the Shazamily of it.” Helen Mirren as Hespera, a daughter of Atlas. Helen was cast in the sequel in March 2021. “The character that I play believes she’s right,” Helen said at CinemaCon in April 2022. “Of course, that’s what most villains and villainesses sort of believe they’re right don’t they. She’s convinced of her righteousness.”

as Hespera, a daughter of Atlas. Helen was cast in the sequel in March 2021. “The character that I play believes she’s right,” Helen said at CinemaCon in April 2022. “Of course, that’s what most villains and villainesses sort of believe they’re right don’t they. She’s convinced of her righteousness.” Lucy Liu as Kalypso, a daughter of Atlas. Lucy was cast in the sequel in April 2021. She said it was “a dream” to star in a superhero movie at San Diego Comic-Con.

Crew

David F. Sandberg is directing Shazam: Fury of the Gods just like the first film. Henry Gayden returned to write the script joined by Chris Morgan. Peter Safran is the head producer of the sequel. The creative team also includes cinematographer Gyula Pados, editor Michel Aller, and music composer Christophe Beck. The production companies behind Shazam 2 are New Line Cinema, DC Films, The Safran Company, and Seven Bucks Productions.

The director delivered a teaser about the sequel via Twitter in June 2022. “It’s a MUCH bigger movie than the first one,” David F. Sandberg wrote. “There’s so much stuff that I can’t wait for people to see. I hope they put a lot of it in the trailer. I don’t even care about spoilers, I’m just eager to show off our creatures, action, etc.”

Filming Details

Filming on Shazam: Fury of the Gods was supposed to begin in mid-2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. The cast and crew officially started shooting the sequel on May 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Filming wrapped on August 31, 2021. HollywoodLife will continue to update you on Shazam: Fury of the Gods right here!