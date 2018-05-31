’13 Reasons Why’ Star Ross Butler Is Allegedly Being Sued For Attempted Murder Charges

This is a bizarre one. ’13 Reasons Why’ star Ross Butler and two other men are being sued for attempted murder for allegedly trying to steal late rock icon Kurt Cobain’s guitar. We’ve got the wild details.

What the WHAT?!? 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler, 28, is being sued by Frances Bean Cobain,’s ex husband, who is alleging that he and two other men conspired to break in to his home and murder him in a plot to steal back Frances’ late dad Kurt‘s guitar. Isaiah Silva claims that Frances gave him the iconic instrument the Nirvana frontman used in his 1993 MTV Unplugged show, and alleges that her mom Courtney Love, 53, hatched a plan to get it back. Silva claims that Butler, Britney Spears‘ former manager and Love’s current manager Sam Lufti and John Nazarian broke into his home on June 3, 2016. In court papers obtained by TMZ, Silva says they “burglarized, robbed, assaulted, sexually battered, kidnapped and attempted to murder him” at his West Hollywood home.

Silva also claims in his lawsuit that his mom was injured in the alleged break in. Again this was all over a guitar! But the 1959 Martin obviously has huge sentimental to Frances and Courtney, who is Kurt’s widow. TMZ reports that the court papers claim the men showed up at Silva’s place and pounded on his door, saying “Police, open up!!!” and “LAPD, open the f******* door!!!” The site claims, “Lutfi grabbed Silva’s genitals through his pants, moved to within inches of his face and whispered, ‘Listen fa***t, calm the f*** down or we’ll drag you upstairs and take turns f****** you.'”

In his lawsuit which asks for unspecified damages, Silva claims that Love was the ringleader who got the guys to try to get the guitar back. So how exactly does Butler even know Courtney Love? “A good friend of mine is her manager,” Butler told Vulture. “I met him [through a mutual friend] when I moved to L.A. and he was like, ‘Hey, do you wanna meet Courtney Love?’ and I said sure. She and I just clicked really well. She’s super educated, like a walking encyclopedia. She’s just decided to keep me around, and has been my mentor and my big sister ever since.”