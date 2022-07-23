‘Shazam 2’ Trailer Reveals First Look At Rachel Zegler’s Powerful Character: Watch

“I don’t deserve these powers. If I’m being honest, what am I even contributing?” Shazam asks in the opening moments of the Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer, which debuted during the Warner Bros’ presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. He doesn’t think he’s on the same level as The Flash, Aquaman, and Batman.

“I’m just… me,” Billy says before admitting that he feels like a “fraud.” However, Billy must step up in ways he’s never thought possible. He is the hero everyone needs right now.

“The fate of your world depends on it. The Daughters of Atlas are coming for you,” the Ancient Wizard tells Billy. The Daughters in question? Hespera and Kalypso, played by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu.

View Related Gallery San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Photos Of Keanu Reeves & More Celebs Tyler Posey participates in a panel for "Teen Wolf: The Movie" on day one of Comic-Con International, in San Diego 2022 Comic Con - 'Teen Wolf: The Movie', San Diego, United States - 21 Jul 2022 Tyler Hoechlin ComicCon Teen Wolf: The Movie Panel, Comic-Con San Diego, California, USA - 21 Jul 2022

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has some on-the-nose humor for all the Warner Bros. fans out there. When Billy talks to Hespera, he mentions he’s seen “all the Fast & Furious movies,” a nod to Helen’s role as Queen in several Fast films.

The trailer also gives a glimpse at Rachel Zegler’s character. She is also a Daughter of Atlas, but it appears she may not be on the same side as her sisters. Her character name has not officially been revealed, but fans believe she is playing Antaeus. At one point during the trailer, Rache’s character and Freddy appear to be working together to fight someone or something.

Zachary Levi is back as Shazam, Billy’s superhero alter ego. Asher Angel also returns as Billy. Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Michelle Borth, Ross Butler, and D.J. Cotrona play the superhero version of Billy’s siblings.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was initially set to be released on April 1, 2022. After several delays, which even pushed the film to 2023, the Shazam sequel was moved up to December 21, 2022. The movie will be able to stream on HBO Max 45 days after its release in theaters.