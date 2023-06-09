Megan Fox Gets Handsy With Jason Statham In Action-Packed ‘Expend4bles’ Trailer: Watch

The first official trailer for the fourth installment of the Expendables franchise is here! Expend4bles — which follows 2014’s The Expendables 3 — has Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture reprising their respective roles alongside Sylvester Stallone, who portrays Barney Ross as the leader of The Expendables. Meanwhile, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Iko Uwais, and Andy Garcia join the franchise for the first time. The action-packed trailer begins with Megan, 37, coming home to Jason, 55, and the atmosphere is flirty but tense.

Their characters’ cat-and-mouse conversation quickly turns into a sexy and intense fight over some classified documents that Megan brought home, with the duo wrestling over a couch and around the floor, and even plowing through the wall. The fight scene ends with a steamy scene showing Megan lying on the floor on her back as Jason straddles her and moves his head down her body. Viewers can see how the sensual fight ends when the movie debuts in theaters on Sept. 22.

View Related Gallery Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox: The Couple's Best Photos From The Red Carpet & The Real World Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox seen departing The Royal Albert Hall after Kelly's Sold Out UK Show. Machine Gun and Megan were seen leaving the venue and heading to party in London following the sold out show in the capital. Machine Gun was seen wearing a black outfit as Megan Opted for a short dress. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly,Megan Fox Ref: SPL8044098 010623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights

After Megan and Jason’s fierce fight, Sylvester shows up at Jason’s house, who is not very happy to see him. “I got this situation where I need your help,” he states in a serious tone. “I need better friends,” Jason replies, clearly annoyed.

The rest of the trailer shows The Expendables in action as they try to gain control over a terrorist-taken cargo ship loaded with nuclear missiles. The situation is serious, as Sylvester explains, “If these babies go off, it’ll be World War III.” The trailer is packed with all the action fans can expect from an Expendables movie: gun fights, motorcycle stunts, explosions, and more.

The first Expendables film debuted in 2010. Sylvester, 77, co-wrote it with David Callaham and also starred in its leading role as well as directed it. The Rocky star also served as a writer for the two sequels, but focused on acting for the fourth. In Oct. 2021, he announced that he was “moving on” from the franchise via an Instagram video he shared. “They just finished a very successful stunt and it’s time to be moving on. This will be my last day, so I’m enjoying it, but it’s always bittersweet, you know, when something you’ve been so attached to I guess since, now it’s been about 12 years, and ready to pass the baton on to Jason and his capable hands,” he said in the below video.

“But, you know, the greatest thing is being able to provide films that somewhat entertainment and maybe there’s a little message in there because what I try to convey in my successful films is the human touch, the bond; not so much the action,” Sylvester explained. “The action is self-evident, but … it’s just relating to the audience in a way that they can identify with whatever the mission is with the characters at hand.”

The plot of the upcoming film reads, “Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give ‘new blood’ a whole new meaning.”