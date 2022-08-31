Winnie The Pooh & Piglet Become Killers In Wild ‘Blood & Honey’ Horror Movie: Watch

Winnie the Pooh is no longer everyone’s favorite bear! At least, not in the new slasher film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, which follows Winnie and his BFF Piglet as terrifying murderers after their owner Christopher Robin abandons them. The first trailer was released on Wednesday, August 31 and offers a glimpse into this terrifying new version of Winnie the Pooh.

Craig David Dowsett plays Winnie the Pooh and Chris Cordell plays Piglet. In the trailer, Christopher Robin, played by Nikolai Leon, leaves for college and abandons Winnie and Piglet. In response, the dynamic duo turn feral and start murdering anyone who they come across. A group of university girls stay at a rural cabin and become prime targets for Winnie and Piglet. Eventually, Winnie comes face-to-face with Christopher who has returned to the forest where he abandoned them with his new wife. But Christopher doesn’t get a friendly welcome. “We used to be friends why are you doing this? I would have never left, I swear,” Christopher says as Winnie and Piglet hunt him down.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey filmed for just ten days near England’s Ashdown Forest, the inspiration for Winnie’s home in A.A. Milne‘s iconic stories. Director Rhys Waterfield discussed the slasher film in an interview with Variety in May. “Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral,” he said about his take on Winnie and Piglet. “So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

The director also explained how he balanced horror and comedy in creating this film. “When you try and do a film like this, and it’s a really wacky concept, it’s very easy to go down a route where nothing is scary and it’s just really ridiculous and really, like, stupid. And we wanted to go between the two.” Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey does not have a release date yet.