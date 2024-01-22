Heidi Klum Shares Rare Photo With Daughter Leni, 19, & Son Henry, 18, Out to Dinner in NYC

Heidi Klum doesn’t often let fans in on her family life, but in a recent Instagram post the supermodel, 50, shared a rare glimpse of a dinner out with two of her kids! In slide 2 of the post (see below,) the America’s Got Talent judge snuggled up with son Henry, 18, and daughter Leni, 19, at a restaurant table, where they all posed for a kissy face selfie. The mom of four looked gorgeous in the dimly lit eatery, as she rocked a black turtleneck and long, soft curls while dining out with her kiddos. Henry smiled, and Leni looked like a mirror image of her mom as she puckered up for the snap.

In a short clip, Heidi showed off the table’s spread as her kids dug in. “When in New York…” she quipped as the camera swept the table. In another clip, a waiter dished out pasta as her husband Tom Kaultiz, 34, smiled at Heidi. And in a final slide, a video showed hands reaching onto a silver serving dish to grab small, colorful desserts. The supermodel’s distinct, perfect red manicure was hard to miss in the shot.

Heidi appears to be maximizing her time with Henry — the mother son duo was seen stepping out in New York City on Thursday, January 18, “looking at more colleges.” “What i do on my days off ? We tour Colleges,” she captioned the clip, alongside a heart face emoji.

In a September 2023 interview, the fashion icon reflected on how quickly her children had grown, especially Henry. “I mean, he’s 18 now and I posted a photo of him where he was, I think, maybe 3 or 4 days old,” she told NBC Insider in September, of a birthday post she’d shared for him. “We had just brought him home. I mean, he was like a tiny little thing.”

Heidi continued, “I mean, he wasn’t because my kids were all quite big at birth, but when I look at him now he’s six foot three!” she marveled with a laugh. “Now I look like the tiny thing next to him. It’s incredible.”

Heidi is also mom to son Johan, 17, and daughter Lou, 14 with ex-husband Seal.