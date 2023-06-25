Heidi Klum Bonds With Daughter Lou, 13, & Son Johan, 16, With Husband Tom Kaulitz In Venice: Photos

Heidi Klum took on her favorite role of doting mother during her fun-filled family getaway to Italy! The supermodel, 50, was spotted taking in the sights and sounds of Venice with her daughter Lou, 13, her son Johan, 16, and her husband Tom Kaulitz, 33. Rocking a chic white sun dress, Heidi looked incredible as she led the picture-perfect group through a crowded street during the rare outing.

The German beauty also made sure to hold hands with her adorable girl Lou, who wore a pretty floral mini dress and matching headband. The teen added a pair of white sandals to her age-appropriate ensemble. Jonah kept it cool in a white tee and cargo pants. Meanwhile, Tom, who plays guitar for the band Tokio Hotel, looked like a rock star in his loud print shirt and matching baggy pants.

The only one of Heidi’s big brood who appeared to be missing from the Italian trip was her 19-year old daughter Leni, whom Heidi welcomed her with former partner Flavio Briatore, an Italian businessman. Heidi’s ex Seal later adopted Leni in December 2009. Leni has gone on to a successful modeling career as well.

Heidi and Seal became the It couple after first meeting in 2003. They tied the knot on May 10, 2005, in a romantic ceremony in Mexico and then welcomed their three kids together. The gorgeous family often graced red carpets together. Sadly, after almost seven years of marriage, Heidi and Seal announced their separation in January 2012. Despite their split, they have remained committed co-parents and continue to prioritize their children’s well-being.

Meanwhile, Heidi and Tom’s romance blossomed in early 2018, and they made their first public appearance together at the glamorous Cannes amfAR Gala. From there, their connection grew stronger, leading to an intimate wedding ceremony in February 2019. They enjoyed a second wedding ceremony in Capri, Italy in Aug. 2019.

Since then, Heidi and Tom have since shared glimpses of their affectionate moments on social media, including Heidi’s Instagram, where she recently celebrated their fourth anniversary in February with a sexy — and nearly naked — snap. “Love of my life,” Heidi captioned the cute carousel of photos.