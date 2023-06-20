Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 19, Shares Rare Makeup-Free Selfie To Show Off Her Unfiltered Face

Heidi Klum‘s 19-year-old daughter, Leni Klum, is reminding fans that she’s just like them. The budding model took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 20 to show off her makeup-free face, pimples and all. Leni appeared to have taken the selfie (seen below) shortly after she showered, as her blonde locks were wet and she had them pushed away from her face with a colorful headband. She was also wearing a gray robe.

Leni is no stranger to showing off her natural skin. In March, she shared two selfies that showed her using Dior’s Capture Totale Le Sérum. Her skin was makeup-free, and some slight texture could be seen on her nearly perfect complexion. She revealed the plumping serum is a part of her daily routine. “After a long day of school, catching up with friends, and getting all my homework done, when I really need some me-time, I end my day by relaxing and taking care of my skin,” she wrote in the caption before promoting the $100 serum.

The GHD ambassador spoke about why she thinks it’s important to embrace her skin regardless of how clear it is during an Oct. 2022 chat with PEOPLE. “I feel like there is a thought behind having acne that you’re not beautiful with it or it makes you look not as good as you could look. There’s this stigma. I honestly used to feel like that too, a while ago. Then I realized, ‘Oh my God, this is normal,'” she explained. “Everyone goes through it … It’s not bad if you have it. It’s something that anyone can get and it’s not your fault and it’s hormonal.”

Leni continued, “A lot of people have acne that make it seem like they don’t and then people see that on social media and they’re like, ‘None of these gorgeous girls have acne.’ But some do and I don’t think that’s a bad thing.”

The college student certainly practices what she preaches. She still has a super up-close-and-personal selfie from 2021 on her page that had the sole purpose of showing her acne. “my skin on a bad day,” she captioned it along with the hashtags, “#nomakeup #nofilter #sowhat”.

Leni signed with the agency CAA in July 2021 at 17 years old. She has since modeled for some of the biggest brands, including Dior and FILA, and even landed a mother-daughter deal with the lingerie brand, Intimissimi. She has also graced the covers of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, and more.