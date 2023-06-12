Heidi Klum Shares Rare Photo With Her Mom Erna & Daughter Leni In Gorgeous Family Selfie

Heidi Klum bonded with her mom Erna and daughter Leni in a sweet photo on Sunday, June 11. The model, 50, smiled wide with her mother and daughter, 19, which she captioned with three heart emojis. All three ladies looked lovely in the cute photo.

It seemed like the three women were having a lovely weekend together. The resemblance between all three was also visible! Heidi sported a tan shirt, while her daughter rocked a white shirt. Her mom stunned in a pink top with a floral design on it.

Leni is Heidi’s oldest daughter and the only one that she shares with her ex Flavio Briatore. Besides Leni, she also has two sons Johan, 16, and Henry, 17, and a younger daughter Lou, 13, who she shares with her ex-husband Seal. During their marriage, Seal also adopted Leni as his own daughter.

Leni has followed her mom into the modeling industry, and the two women have even gotten to pose together for a few campaigns. Back in November, the mother-daughter duo each rocked red lingerie as they were featured in the holiday campaign for Intimissimi. Heidi revealed that her daughter has been around the modeling world so much since she was a kid, and said that it comes naturally to her in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife in August 2022. “As soon as there’s a camera, she’s always been hopping around in front of it, posing and whatnot, so I think she feels very free in front of the camera and photographers,” she said. “She has her own mind and flavor and what she wants to do, so just let her do her thing. If she’s happy and healthy and doesn’t get into trouble, it’s all good!”

Besides bonding with her daughter and mom, Heidi also recently celebrated her 50th birthday on June 1. The supermodel rang in her latest trip around the sun with a 1920s-themed bash, inspired by The Great Gatsby. She partied with fellow famous friends like Sofia Vergara, and her husband Tom Kaulitz at the epic celebration.