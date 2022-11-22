Heidi Klum & Daughter Leni Slay In Red Lace Lingerie For Sexy New Holiday Campaign

Heidi Klum, 49, and her daughter Leni, 18, looked like twins when they starred in a new holiday campaign for the lingerie brand, Intimissimi. In the campaign, Hiedi rocked a completely sheer lace bralette and matching underwear while Leni wore a satin lace camisole with matching short shorts.

In the campaign, both Heidi and Leni had their eyes closed as they sat on a stool with their shoulders touching. They rocked minimal makeup as Leni’s brown hair was down and straight and Heidi’s blonde hair was also straight with her front bangs covering her forehead. Heidi’s plunging red lace bralette was completely see-through and featured racerback straps. She styled the bra with matching high-rise lace underwear that had a little gold chain attached to the front.

As for Leni’s outfit, she wore a spaghetti-strap silk camisole with a lace-lined V-neckline. She styled the baggy tank top with a pair of matching short-shorts with lace trim on the hems.

This is the second campaign the mother-daughter-duo starred in for this brand. Before this, they starred in another campaign both rocking sheer lace lingerie. Heidi wore a black bralette with white lace details and paired it with matching high-waisted underwear while Leni wore a plunging padded white lace bralette styled with matching high-waisted underwear.

Heidi and Leni love to rock matching outfits and aside from these campaigns, they looked fabulous when they wore tiny crop tops to the Leni Klum x About You fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. Heidi wore a plunging white crop top with super wide sleeves and a pair of high-waisted black pants while Leni wore a sleeveless black top with a matching mini skirt.