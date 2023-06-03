Heidi Klum Dazzles As A Gatsby Queen For 50th Birthday Bash With Sofia Vergara & Alessandra Ambrosio

Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for her big 50th birthday with a star-studded soiree! The supermodel celebrated the milestone in Los Angeles with a Great Gatsby-themed party where the attendees dressed up in their best 1920s-inspired costumes. Taking to her Instagram on June 2, Heidi showed off her incredible, diamond-encrusted flapper dress, as she posed with her handsome husband Tom Kaulitz, 33, who rocked a classic black suit for the occasion.

In a stunning black and white clip also shared to her social media, Heidi was seen dancing as the celeb-heavy group sang her a happy birthday. Bopping around in the middle of the dance floor with her bejeweled head piece sparkling, Heidi was all smiles as a cake with fireworks was presented and the crowd roared with good cheer.

The America’s Got Talent judge was joined by her stunning besties Sofia Vergara and Alessandra Ambrosio for the fun-filled evening. On her own social media, the Modern Family alum shared sweet snaps from the celebration, including a gorgeous selfie of her and Heidi with the caption, “Feliz cumpleaños to one of my favorite people in the whole wile [sic] world!!” The Victoria’s Secret icon, meanwhile, shared a clip of her dancing at the party via Instagram, writing, “1920’s with a Brazilian swing.”

Even Heidi’s AGT costar, Howie Mandel, joined in the birthday fun. On his Instagram, the comedian shared a fun selfie with Heidi, who was leaning in to kiss her TV show cohort on the cheek! “#happybirthday @heidiklum,” he captioned the snap.

The A-list shindig in Hollywood comes almost a week after Heidi spent a bikini-filled vacation in the south of France. The supermodel was getting in the party mood for her birthday as she showed off her famous assets with a cheeky Instagram post, where she posed topless. “Cap d’Antibes 🇫🇷 🥰❤️ 🌞 🌹,” the beauty captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Heidi and Tom celebrated another milestone recently: their anniversary! In February, Heidi took to her Instagram to share a sweet photo of the couple to mark their fourth year of wedded bliss. “Love of my life,” Heidi captioned the post.