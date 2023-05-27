Heidi Klum, 49, Wears Just A Black Thong Bikini Bottom As She Sunbathes In France: Photo

The model posed while looking over her shoulder and holding a flower, in the eye-catching photo.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 27, 2023
View gallery
Image Credit: MEGA

Heidi Klum, 49, got a lot of attention on Instagram when she posted a sexy new photo. The snapshot showed the model sitting outside while sunbathing in nothing but black bikini bottoms. She posed while looking over her shoulder as her long blonde hair was down, and she held a white rose close to her face.

“Cap d’Antibes 🇫🇷 🥰❤️ 🌞 🌹,” the beauty captioned the post. Although she left her comments section off, like she’s done with many of her other recent posts, she received many likes in response to the photo.

Heidi’s latest snapshot comes just three days after she wowed in a yellow dress with cutouts at The Pot-Au-Feu premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The fashion choice also included a bejeweled top, a high slit, and cape-like sleeves that she let flow while posing on the red carpet. She had her hair down and wore natural-looking makeup that gave her skin an epic glow.

Heidi Klum
Heidi during a previous outing. (MEGA)

Earlier this month, Heidi also shared a photo that was similar to her latest. She wore nothing but bikini bottoms as she laid on her stomach while sunbathing outside on a towel. The selfie was taken while she was leaning her chin on her hand and wearing sunglasses, and a blue sky could be seen behind her.

Heidi’s styles aren’t only inspiring fans and other models, they’re also inspiring her daughter Leni, 19, who has followed in her footsteps with her own modeling career. In Mar., she made headlines for wearing a bra and jeans, in a photo that was posted by artist Ash K Holm. The teen posed with her arms and hands across her chest as she looked at the camera with her head turned to one side. She also had her shoulder-length hair down and added makeup that included dark pink lipstick and mascara that helped bring out her gorgeous blue eyes.

“Lots of laughs and makeup memories were made 🍒 @leniklum 🍒,” the caption of the photo read. It didn’t take long for many people to comment on the gem of a photo. Some compared her to her mom while others complimented her own unique beauty.

