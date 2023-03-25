Alessandra Ambrosio’s Daughter Anja, 14, Is So Grown Up Heading To Anitta’s Birthday In Brazil: Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio proved she is not only a supermodel, but also a super mom during an outing with lookalike daughter Anja Louise Mazur, 14, in Brazil. The Victoria’s Secret veteran, 41, was spotted on the mother/daughter excursion as she made her way to fellow Brazilian bombshell, singer Anitta’s, birthday bash in Sao Paulo on Friday night, March 24. Rocking a sleek, snakeskin gown for the star-studded fete, Alessandra stunned alongside Anja, who looked so grown up in her Barbiecore pink party dress.

The darling duo enjoy all sorts of activities together, although celebrity soirees are often on their dance card. When they’re not hitting the social scene, Alessandra and Anja enjoy getting in some retail therapy, slaying at the beach and working out.

The spotting comes as Alessandro — who shares Anja as well as son Noah with her former fiancé Jamie Mazur — has been hitting up her homeland for their Carnival festival. “I’m definitely most comfortable when I’m back in Brazil,” she told Vogue. “I think because of the weather; I love it when it’s really humid and warm. When my kids have holidays from school, like for the two months they have in the summer, we don’t do summer camp or anything. Their summer camp is back in Brazil with the grandparents.”

Meanwhile, the mother of two recently opened up about how she keeps in such incredible shape after having her children: by working out and sticking to a low-calorie diet. “Your body will never go back to exactly what it was before pregnancy, whatever people tell you. It can’t,” she told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit. “But I think I have a better body now than before I had kids.”

And when she’s not spoiling her adorable kids or keeping her model-figure on point, Alessandra spends time with her beau, fellow model Richard Lee. The pair officially confirmed their relationship when they were spotted kissing in March 2021. Richard seems quite enamored by the beauty, as he recently promoted her hosting job on The Cut. “I am so proud of this incredible woman who took the challenge of doing something new and getting out of her comfort zone,” he said on Instagram.