See Pics
Alessandra Ambrosio, 39, Twins With Mini-Me Daughter Anja, 11, While Breaking A Sweat In LA — Pics

Alessandra Ambrosio and her daughter Anja have been staying active while in quarantine — and they totally looked like twins while out for a run in LA.

Alessandra Ambrosio and her lookalike daughter Anja, 11, couldn’t be any more similar! The 39-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model stepped out for a jog in Los Angeles on June 6 with her mini-me, and the pair looked like twins. The mom-of-two flaunted her enviable physique as she rocked a grey crop top and bike shorts, which she paired with a dark grey baseball cap, sneakers and a matching belt bag.

Alessandra and her daughter go for a jog. Image: BACKGRID

The Brazilian supermodel showed off her toned and tanned legs in the short shorts, as she stayed safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic by covering her mouth with a black and white face mask. She tied a neon yellow jacket around her waist as she jogged around the neighborhood, totally twinning with Anja who wore a highlighter pink hoodie and black tights. She pulled her brunette tresses back into a ponytail, and ran with AirPods in her ears. These two are seriously so adorable!

Alessandra shares Anja and her eight-year-old son Noah with her businessman ex Jamie Mazur, 39. Back in March, the mom-of-two stepped out in Santa Monica to walk her dogs with her Italian fashion designer boyfriend Nicolò Oddi. Despite practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus panic, the former Victoria’s Secret model learned just how small the world is when she ran into her ex Jamie!

Alessandra and Anja twinned in neon colors. Image: BACKGRID

Pictures show the former couple, who were engaged for 10 years, staring very tensely at each other during their brief encounter. It seems these two won’t be complaining about having to remain six feet apart! In the snaps, the Brazilian beauty rocked a matching tracksuit featuring a pastel tie-dye print. She kept warm in brown Ugg boots and a Sherpa jacket, and completed her look with a purple baseball cap. Her beau looked equally relaxed in dark jeans, an army green sweater, and a brown leather jacket. The duo looked super comfy and relaxed as they took a short break from their self-isolation. Jamie also looked casual in grey sweatpants, a red checked button-up, and a white tee.