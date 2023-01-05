Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, Wears A Bikini As She Bonds With Mini-Me Daughter Anja, 14: Photo

Twinning! Alessandra Ambrosio‘s 14-year-old daughter Anja Mazur is her carbon copy. The Victoria’s Secret model, 41, shared a slideshow of Instagram snapshots posing up a storm with her lookalike daughter. The lucky duo are enjoying a winter break in Isla Holbox, Mexico and in the series of photos they can be seen enjoying the azure waters surrounding the remote island. In the first photo Alessandra, wearing a white bikini, wraps her arms around her daughter, who’s rocking a red bikini. The pair both have their brunette hair falling freely to their shoulders and their matching smiles radiate happiness. The model mom captioned the photo: “Infinite love” and added the infinity symbol emoji for extra emphasis.

The giddy girls goofed for the camera in the various vacation snaps. In one, they held their arms up and attempted scary faces as they laughed. In two of the pics they took turns linking arms and lifting the other on their back in the waist deep water. Along with Anja, Alessandra is also mom to 10-year-old son Noah, both of whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jamie Mazur. The couple were together for 13 years before they split in 2018. The ále by Alessandra founder has been dating model Richard Lee since 2021 and it’s very possible that he was the one taking the cute photos of her and Anja because he’s with them on holiday!

But it’s not just Richard that is along for the sunny escape — Alessandra’s extended family, including her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, and her nephews have been with her ringing in the New Year on Isla Holbox in Mexico’s Mayan Riviera. She has shared various snapshots of the big group enjoying the tiny island paradise. On New Year’s Eve Alessandra and her family all gathered for a group photo. “Happy new year from my family to yours,” she wrote alongside the family photo.

On Jan. 3, the Brazilian model gave her 12 million Instagram followers a glimpse at her idyllic morning routine on her beach break. She shared a video from the trip where she relaxed in a hammock while enjoying a cup of coffee before eating breakfast near the pool with some of her family members.

In true supermodel style, Alessandra packed in a snowy trip to Deer Valley, Utah right before jetting off to Mexico. In an Instagram posts she braved the winter weather to take an outdoor photo in her bathing suit! In the pic she wore a big white furry jacket as a coverup over a red one-piece swimsuit.