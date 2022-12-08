Hailey Bieber Models Barely-There Lingerie For Victoria’s Secret Candy Cane Dream Collection

Hailey Bieber, 26, is a merry and bright present in her latest campaign for Victoria’s Secret! The stunning model helped debut the controversial lingerie company’s new Candy Cane Dream collection on Thursday, Dec. 8 in a video (seen here) and a series of images that showed off the brand’s new holiday-themed lingerie. Hailey first appeared in the promo video, which is set to “Deck the Halls with Boughs of Holly”, in a sexy white bra and underwear set while twirling a red gift in her hand.

As seen in the above image, the white thong features black ribbon crisscrossed across the front and lace detailing. The lace detail is echoed on the cups of the matching bra and the ribbon makes an appearance on the straps. The Heritage Ribbon Slot Thong Panty sells for $18.50 on the Victoria’s Secret website and the Lightly Lined Ribbon Slot Demi Bra retails for $64.95. Although the photo is meant to sell the lingerie, it’s Hailey’s incredibly toned and tanned long legs that steal the show.

Hailey is next seen unwrapping a present in a sexy Santa-themed ensemble in the new jolly video. Her outfit consisted of a silky red teddy that features bowtie cut-outs down her torso and a red cloak lined with white fur she dramatically held out behind her. “Red, satiny, and finished with a bow, this one-piece wonder will set silver lanes aglow,” Victoria’s Secret captioned their Instagram post of the gorgeous image. The sizzling bodysuit is called the Tied-with-a-Bow Teddy and retails for $99.95.

Hailey glowed with her brunette hair in loose waves in both photos. She showcased her natural features with light makeup that included a hint of shimmering gold on her eyelids and a clear gloss across her pout.

Hailey joined Victoria’s Secret at the end of 2021 alongside pro soccer player Megan Rapinoe and actress Priyanka Chopra as the brand attempts to be more inclusive and relatable to the everyday woman. “Her authenticity and commitment to staying true to herself is inspiring,” Victoria’s Secret Lingerie’s chief design officer, Janie Schaffer, said in a statement, per InStyle. “We so look forward to partnering with her in our endeavor to connect with all women and drive positive change.”

The skin-baring photoshoot debuted about a week after the Rhode Skin founder revealed she has an ovarian cyst the size of an apple, which makes her appear as if she is in the beginning months of pregnancy. She took to her Instagram Story to show the slight bulge (seen below) and assure fans that she is definitely not pregnant.

“I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS [Polycystic Ovary Syndrome] but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times, and it’s never fun,” she wrote over the image. “It’s painful and achey (sic) and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional. Anyways…I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this.”