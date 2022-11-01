Hailey Bieber Rocks Sexy Green Lingerie For Victoria’s Secret Holiday Ad Campaign: Photo

Hailey Bieber confidently posed near a large display of letters as she wore teal sheer lingerie and black tights, in the eye-catching holiday photo.

By:
November 1, 2022 11:52PM EDT
View gallery
Hailey Baldwin The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, Arrivals, New York Fashion Week, USA - 06 Sep 2018
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Hailey Bieber wears a sexy sheer dress to the Tiffany & Co event at Sunset Towers in West Hollywood. Pictured: Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hailey Bieber goes topless as she models for WARDROBE.NYC The 25-year-old model and actress showcases the latest looks from the US fashion label as it celebrates its fifth anniversary. The minimalist line has created "Hailey’s signature wardrobe" with a "collection of timeless essentials to wear every day". Hailey, who is married to Justin Bieber, said: "These pieces are what my idea of the perfect essentials are this autumn/winter and every season in between that can be your permanent staple pieces. I hope you all love them as much as I do." The company was established in 2017 by co-founders Josh Goot and Christine Centenera and primarily focuses on minimalist styles that are appropriate for the urban wardrobe. “Hailey has an incredible eye, taste level and decisiveness that made the process smooth and straightforward because she was very clear on what she wanted from the outset,” said co-founder Christine Centenera. Editorial usage. Credit Courtesy of WARDROBE.NYC / MEGA. 21 Sep 2022 Pictured: Hailey Bieber for WARDROBE.NYC. Photo credit: Courtesy of WARDROBE.NYC/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA899919_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Courtesy Victoria's Secret/MEGA

Hailey Bieber, 25, encouraged her fans to “share the joy” this holiday season, with her new Victoria’s Secret photo. The model shared the epic snapshot, which showed her standing near a large sparkly gold display of the letters V and S, the company’s initials, on Instagram and fans were full of compliments. She wore a sexy sheer teal lingerie bodysuit and sheer black tights that went up to her thighs as well as sparkly silver heels.

The beauty also had her long hair down and accessorized with a black choker necklace. “Share The Joy this holiday season 🤍 @victoriassecret,” she wrote alongside the post. Her fans quickly praised her natural beauty and revealed she was helping them get into the holiday spirit. 

Hailey Bieber
Hailey posing for Victoria’s Secret in a previous campaign. (Courtesy Victoria’s Secret/MEGA)

Just two days before her Victoria’s Secret photo made headlines, Hailey showed off her memorable Halloween costume. She dressed up as a Versace vampire and stepped out with her husband Justin Bieber, who dressed up as Cookie Monster from Sesame Street. They went to a Halloween party at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, CA and got the attention of onlookers as they held hands flashed smiles.

Hailey also rocked another lingerie-inspired outfit last week when she attended a Tiffany & Co. party in Los Angeles. It included a long black sheer dress that showed her black bra and matching underwear and strappy black heels. She had her hair down and painted nails as she walked outside in front of cameras and looked gorgeous.

Hailey Bieber
Another sexy photo of Hailey. (Courtesy Victoria’s Secret/MEGA)

When Hailey’s not getting attention for what she’s wearing, she’s getting attention for who she’s hanging out with. She shocked many when she posed for friendly photos with Justin’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez at the Second Annual Museum Gala in L.A. on Oct. 16, after there were rumors that the two of them weren’t fond of each other. A source told us that they “talked for some time” at the event and were happy to greet each other.

“Hailey said that they talked for quite some time and although they did not get into anything too deep, they were able to be real with each other about where they are now,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, referring to the fact that the stars did not discuss the years of rumors and speculation that they were secretly nemesis. “Selena knows that this was a long time coming and she has nothing but love for Hailey and Justin. She told her this. There is nothing left to talk about here and they are both hoping that this finally puts any misconceptions about them to rest.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad