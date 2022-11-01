Hailey Bieber Rocks Sexy Green Lingerie For Victoria’s Secret Holiday Ad Campaign: Photo

Hailey Bieber, 25, encouraged her fans to “share the joy” this holiday season, with her new Victoria’s Secret photo. The model shared the epic snapshot, which showed her standing near a large sparkly gold display of the letters V and S, the company’s initials, on Instagram and fans were full of compliments. She wore a sexy sheer teal lingerie bodysuit and sheer black tights that went up to her thighs as well as sparkly silver heels.

The beauty also had her long hair down and accessorized with a black choker necklace. “Share The Joy this holiday season 🤍 @victoriassecret,” she wrote alongside the post. Her fans quickly praised her natural beauty and revealed she was helping them get into the holiday spirit.

Just two days before her Victoria’s Secret photo made headlines, Hailey showed off her memorable Halloween costume. She dressed up as a Versace vampire and stepped out with her husband Justin Bieber, who dressed up as Cookie Monster from Sesame Street. They went to a Halloween party at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, CA and got the attention of onlookers as they held hands flashed smiles.

Hailey also rocked another lingerie-inspired outfit last week when she attended a Tiffany & Co. party in Los Angeles. It included a long black sheer dress that showed her black bra and matching underwear and strappy black heels. She had her hair down and painted nails as she walked outside in front of cameras and looked gorgeous.

When Hailey’s not getting attention for what she’s wearing, she’s getting attention for who she’s hanging out with. She shocked many when she posed for friendly photos with Justin’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez at the Second Annual Museum Gala in L.A. on Oct. 16, after there were rumors that the two of them weren’t fond of each other. A source told us that they “talked for some time” at the event and were happy to greet each other.

“Hailey said that they talked for quite some time and although they did not get into anything too deep, they were able to be real with each other about where they are now,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, referring to the fact that the stars did not discuss the years of rumors and speculation that they were secretly nemesis. “Selena knows that this was a long time coming and she has nothing but love for Hailey and Justin. She told her this. There is nothing left to talk about here and they are both hoping that this finally puts any misconceptions about them to rest.”