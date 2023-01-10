Margot Robbie Looks Pretty In Barbie Pink Gown At The Golden Globes: Photos

What a fantastic look! Margot Robbie arrived at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 looking like a million bucks! The nominated star of Babylon wore a pretty, pink halter dress that has much more of a 1920’s vibe than a 2022! But some looks are classic, like a Chanel halter flapper dress, with frills at the bottom and a stunning sheer, chevron design up to the top. And did we mention the hair? Soft blonde curls that demand to be seen?! Glorious!

The Harley Quinn vixen turned Barbie girl was up for one of the biggest awards of the night, Best Actress in Motion Picture Musical/Comedy, with her tight competition including Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma Thompson, Lesley Manville, and front-runner Michelle Yeoh. Still, no matter who wins the big prize, Margot already walked into the room a winner – because at least she got to kiss Brad Pitt in her movie!

In fact, she hopes to kiss him again! While being interviewed by Variety on the red carpet, she was asked if she was ready to do another movie with Brad if the opportunity presented itself. To date, she’s done three (The Big Short, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, & Babylon), but she is more than ready for round 4! “I hope we get a fourth shot at it,” she said, “that’d be great!”

It’s poised to be a very busy year for Margot. This could ultimately be the first of several nominations for her work in Babylon, with Oscars and SAGs just around the corner, but moreover, Margot is playing the lead in perhaps the most anticipated movies of the year: Barbie! Playing the iconic toy herself, we got the first look at Margot as Barbie in the first trailer, as well as Ryan Gosling as Ken. Hot casting!

But it also will be a year of ushering in a new era for a role that put her on the map. In the upcoming Joker sequel, it has been confirmed that Lady Gaga will be taking over the role of Harley Quinn. However, Margot has said how excited she is for the superstar to join the club. “I think she’s going to do an amazing job,” Margo said of Gaga taking on the role when talking with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon. “I’m so excited; it’s all I could’ve ever hoped for Harley was that she would become one of those characters, kind of like Batman or Hamlet, that gets handed from actor to actor, [and] everyone gets a go at playing them.”