Brad Pitt Admits he Was All For Margot Robbie’s Impromptu ‘Babylon’ Kiss: ‘When Else’ Would I Get A Chance?

With all the unhinged, wild action in Babylon, there’s one moment that might have caught Brad Pitt by surprise: when his costar, Margot Robbie, stole a kiss from her costar. If Brad, 58, was mad about Margot, 32, living out everyone’s dream by smooching the Hollywood hunk, he didn’t seem too perturbed when talking with Access Hollywood. He actually seemed down for it. “[Margot] crushes this thing,” he says, noting that the kiss is “the most G-rated thing she does in this movie. She’s on fire.”

Brad said he was all for Margot’s character, aspiring actress Nellie La Roy, giving his character, fading Hollywood stalwart Jack Conrad, a kiss after Margot pitched the peck to director Damien Chazelle. “I said, ‘when else am I going to get a chance’ so yeah, let’s have this. We’ve been in three films together, and this is the first time we’ve had a scene together,” he said, referring to Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and The Big Short.

Brad’s comments echo the ones Margot made when revealing the improv kiss at the start of the month. “That wasn’t in the script,” she said, “but I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just going to go for it. I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack. And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could – wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.’ And he was like, ‘It does work for the character,’ and I was like, ‘I think so.’ He was like, ‘No, do it again. That really works.’ I was like, ‘Oh, great.’”

From Damien Chazelle, the Oscar-award-winning director of movies Whiplash and La La Land, Babylon is an early dream project for the filmmaker. It details a “no-holds-barred look at early Hollywood, a time when not only movies were transitioning from silent to sound, but Los Angeles itself was booming from desert to bulging metropolis,” according to Deadline’s positive review of the film.

“Robbie is simply sensational here in a go-for-broke performance that really lands,” writes critic Pete Hammond. “[Jean] Smart is chilling, particularly in her brilliantly played key scene with Pitt where she delivers the sad truth about his fading career to Jack. Pitt is dead-on perfect here too, and wonderfully natural in an almost melancholic turn here as a star who knows his time is fleeting, a glimpse once upon a time in another Hollywood.”

Babylon hits theatres on Dec. 23.