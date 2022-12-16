Margot Robbie Stuns In Cutout Mini Dress With Look-Alike Mom For ‘Babylon’ Premiere

Margot Robbie had the best plus one to the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Babylon, on Dec. 15 — her mom, Sarie Kessler! The actress looked absolutely stunning in a black cutout dress, which wrapped around her neck in a halter style, leading into a hood that rested atop the back of her head. The dress featured a midsection cutout and long train down one side. She paired the look with sheer black tights and black pumps, along with minimal makeup to show off her natural, glowing skin.

Margot was all smiles as she posed for photos with her gorgeous mama on the red carpet. Sarie stunned in a plunging black gown, which wrapped around the center and had embellishments on the shoulders. She looked so proud of her daughter, who stars in Babylon alongside Brad Pitt.

Babylon is set to be released ahead of Christmas on Dec. 23. The movie follows the rise and fall of its various characters as Hollywood transitioned from silent films to sound films in the 1920s. Margot plays an aspiring actress in the movie, while Brad stars as a popular silent film star. The movie also features Jean Smart, Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire and more. Babylon has already been nominated for various Golden Globe Awards.

This is the third time that Margot and Brad have starred in a film together, but only the first time they’ve actually had any scenes together. The two do share a kiss in the movie, but it was something that Margot improvised. “That wasn’t in the script,” she dished in an interview with E! News. “But I thought, ‘When else am I going to get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just going to go for it.'” She also spilled that the kiss was “just great” — because, of course, it was!