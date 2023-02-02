Heidi Klum, 49, Reveals Whether She Wants A 5th Baby Amidst Tom Kaulitz Marriage

Four years after getting married for a third time, Heidi Klum, 49, isn’t ruling out the possibility of more kids. The model appears on the Feb.2 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she was asked whether or not she’d have more kids in the future. Heidi had a sign that said ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ in German on each side, and she twirled it back and forth, unable to make up her mind about the answer. “It depends what day it is,” Heidi admitted. “Some days I’m here, some days I’m here. It’s a lot. I’ve done it four times.”

Heidi pointed out that she breastfed for eight months each time she was pregnant, and with three of her children, the pregnancies were back to back. However, after contemplating it for a minute, she did seem to come around to the idea of fifth baby. “Now, I’ve waited a long time,” Heidi, whose youngest child is 13, said. “So…maybe…yeah.”

The supermodel married her third husband Tom Kaulitz in Feb. 2019, and they don’t have any children together. She gave birth to her first daughter, Leni Klum, now 18, in May 2004. Leni’s biological father is Flavio Briatore, but she was adopted by Heidi’s second husband, Seal, in 2009. Heidi and Seal tied the knot in May 2005 and have three biological children: Sons Henry, 17, and Johan, 16, and daughter, Lou, 13. Unfortunately, Heidi and Seal separated in 2012 and she filed for divorce later that year. The divorce was finalized in 2014.

Heidi is certainly a proud mom, and her oldest daughter, Leni, has even started following in her modeling footsteps. Heidi and Leni have posed in photo shoots together, and Leni even made her debut on the runway in Jan. 2021. “She wasn’t even nervous,” Heidi told Jennifer Hudson. She also shared how proud she is that Leni is living in New York while attending college in the Big Apple.