Heidi Klum, 50, and Daughter Leni, 19, Sparkle in Eye-Catching Looks at 2024 Heaven Gala: Photos

Heidi Klum, 50, and her daughter Leni Klum, 19, wowed on the red carpet of the Art of Elysium’s 2024 Heaven Gala on Saturday. They both wore sparkly dresses as they smiled and posed for gorgeous photos at the event. Heidi’s look included a strapless beige fitted dress that had gold sequined accents all over it and gold strappy heels while Leni donned a red sequin-filled strapless dress and a matching neck piece with a flower detail.

Heidi wore her long hair down and added minimal makeup and long red nails to her look. Leni chose to wear her hair pulled back as she also wore minimal makeup and sported long nude nails. Both ladies had jewelry on, including bracelets for Heidi and earrings and a ring for Leni.

After attending the gala, Heidi and Leni also attended Vanity Fair’s pre-Golden Globes party, which took place later that night. They mingled at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, where the event was held, alongside other celebrities, including Jared Leto, Nicolas Cage and Reese Witherspoon.

The two events happened just one day after Leni reunited with her dad Seal, who adopted her in 2009. They attended The Book of Clarence premiere in Los Angeles along with Leni’s siblings, Lou Samuels, 13, Johan Samuels, 16, and Henry Samuels, 17. Seal’s girlfriend, Laura Strayer, also joined them.

Like during her latest appearance with Heidi, Leni looked amazing at the premiere. She went for a very different look, however, when she wore an all black ensemble that included a jacket and long flared out shorts. She posed with her family, who also looked great in their own stylish outfits, including a white blazer and matching pants on Seal, who was married to Heidi for nine years before they split in 2014.

Back in October, Leni also got attention for her Halloween costume. The pretty gal dressed up as a sexy Strawberry Shortcake when she showed up to her mom’s annual Halloween bash, which brings out many costume-clad stars every year.