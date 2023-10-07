Heidi Klum and Her Daughter Leni Stun at the Intimissimi Dinner: See Photos of Their Daring Outfits

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Heidi Klum, 50, and her daughter Leni Klum, 19, turned heads at the Intimissimi Dinner in Berlin, Germany on Friday evening. The model and the lookalike teenager looked incredible in stylish eye-catching dresses as they posed at the Bode-Museum, where the event took place. Large display photos of their latest Intimissimi lingerie campaign photos were also behind them as they smiled in front of cameras.

Heidi wore a hot pink lace mini turtleneck dress with long-sleeves and matching strappy heels. She also had her long hair down and showed off natural-looking makeup. Leni wore a long sleeveless black sheer dress with matching undergarments and also had most of her hair down. She topped off her look with matching boots.

Before Heidi and Leni wowed at the Intimissimi dinner, they got attention for posing for the brand in numerous recent campaigns. Last year, they made headlines when the campaign showed them in black and white bra and panties lace sets as they held onto each other and posed. Another campaign showed them in white and pink lace sets, looking just as gorgeous.

The mother and daughter also posed for the cover of Vogue Germany back in 2021. Heidi publicly shared a message about how “proud” she was of Leni after the issue was released.

“I’m so proud of you. And it’s not because you’ve chosen your own path. I know, that no matter which path you were to go down, you would be your own woman,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “You always know exactly what you want and what you don’t want. You ain’t no mini-me and I’m happy for you that you can now show who YOU are.”

Heidi welcomed Leni with ex Flavio Briatore back in 2004. The beauty has followed in her mom’s modeling footsteps in solo photoshoots as well. She also made her runway debut during Berlin Fashion Week in January 2021, when she walked for Dolce & Gabanna.