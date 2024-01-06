Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 19, Rocks Flattering Black Ensemble While Reuniting With Dad Seal At Premiere: Photos

Leni Klum, 19, looked incredible when she happily attended The Book of Clarence premiere with her dad Seal, 60, and her three siblings, including Lou Samuels, 13, Johan Samuels, 16, and Henry Samuels, 17, on Friday. The model, whose mother is Heidi Klum, wore an a black leather long-sleeved jacket and matching long flared out shorts at the Los Angeles, CA event. She also added matching. boots and had her long hair down as she posed with her family.

Seal also looked great in a white blazer over a gray top, white pants, and black boots. Lou rocked a black strapless mini dress and heels while Johan and Henry casual tops and pants. Seal’s girlfriend, Laura Strayer, also attended the event and wore a black turtleneck top and long black skirt.

Seal’s brother, Jeymes Samuel, wrote and directed The Book of Clarence, and he was also at the event. It proved to be a family reunion for Leni, who was adopted by Seal when he was in a relationship with her mom Heidi. The former lovebirds also welcomed Henry, Johan and Lou during their nine-year marriage, which ended in 2014.

Although Leni’s biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, who was previously romantically involved with Heidi, Seal legally became her father in 2009.

“Leni is my natural daughter, but the three of us calmly agreed that it made the most sense that he adopt her, because a child needs to grow up in a family,” Flavio told the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera back in 2016. He also admitted he “never” sees his daughter and that makes it “hard” to miss her.

Heidi has romantically moved on with her husband Tom Kaulitz and when Leni isn’t making headlines at events with her dad and siblings, she’s doing so at events and on magazine covers with her mom. The two have often modeled in photo shoots together and in October, they turned heads at the Intimissimi Dinner in Berlin, Germany. They posed for photos together while Heidi wore a hot pink lace mini turtleneck dress with long-sleeves and matching strappy heels, and Leni wore a long sleeveless black sheer dress with matching undergarments and boots.