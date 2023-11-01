Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Rocks Sexy Strawberry Shortcake Costume at Mom’s Halloween Party

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Leni Klum looked fabulous as she dressed up as Strawberry Shortcake for her mom Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party on Tuesday, October 31. The model, 19, spiced up her outfit as the title character from the 2003 animated series. She leaned into the strawberry theme with mostly pink in her outfit, and she even carried a container of the fruit with her on the red carpet.

For her outfit, Leni rocked a light pink bra with a strawberry at the center of it with matching boy shorts, as she strutted down the red carpet. She also wore a hot pink wig to go all out with the pink. She also wore long green-and-white striped stockings and a pair of shiny pink shoes. Besides her own carton of strawberries, she also had a handbag that resembled the fruit.

Besides her solo shots, Leni also posed with her mom, 50, step-dad Tom Kaulitz, and his twin brother Bill, both 34. Heidi has often shown her love for Halloween, and she throws a huge bash annually with her own epic costumes. For the holiday this year, Heidi dressed as a peacock, and her epic costume even had a set of backup dancers acting as the feathers. Tom complemented her outfit as an egg. The Tokio Hotel guitarist’s brother had a very unique costume as a unicorn.

While Heidi always gets tons of attention for her epic Halloween costumes, Leni has shown that she also has her own passion for the holiday. For last year’s party, she sported a tight latex catsuit to dress up as Catwoman from Batman.

Leni has followed in her mom’s footsteps and become a model. While she didn’t coordinate costumes with the America’s Got Talent judge for the Halloween party, she has worked with Heidi on a few occasions for different campaigns. The two of them have posed together in different sets of lingerie for Intimissi campaigns, including a new shoot at the beginning of October.