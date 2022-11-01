Leni Klum, 18, Claps Back After Her Lingerie Shoot With Mom Heidi Was Called ‘Disturbing’

No time for the haters! Leni Klum revealed in a recent interview with PageSix that she paid little attention to the on-line comments calling her recent lingerie photo shoot with mom Heidi Klum “disturbing” and “weird.” The 18-year-old was asked about the on-line backlash while walking the red carpet at Heidi’s annual Halloween party on October 31 and she shared her sure-fire way to avoid the negativity. “I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions,” Leni, 18, told the outlet. “I am overall happy with the campaign and I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great, and we had an amazing time. I just don’t look at it, honestly. If I don’t look at it, I don’t have to pay any attention to it, so I just don’t know what is there.”

On Oct. 10 the mother-daughter duo both took to Instagram to share their sizzling new ad campaign for Intimissimi, an Italian lingerie and sleepwear brand. In a video that can be seen here, Leni and Heidi, 49, are filmed dancing around and posing in lacy bra and underwear sets while singing along to classical Italian music — and it wasn’t just people on-line that were thrown off by the super-sexy mother-daughter collaboration. Howard Stern called the photos inappropriate, saying on the October 17 episode of his SiriusXM show, “I looked at it and I thought, ‘This is so f—king’ out of line. It is so inappropriate. But you can’t stop looking at it.” The shock-jock radio host continued, “It looks like a guy’s fantasy. They’re kissing and they’re holding each other. And they’re frolicking.”

Regardless of anyone’s opinion, Leni made it clear that she is more than proud to model lingerie beside her famous mom and doesn’t consider it “inappropriate” at all. “I love her. She’s an inspiration. Just the advice she gives me, the way she works, everything about her, I can go on and on,” Leni told reporters at Heidi’s annual Halloween party. “I love shooting with her.”

The America’s Got Talent judge opted for a black and white bra and underwear set while her model daughter Leni modeled both a white and black set in the campaign. The much talked about photos aren’t the first time the pair have teamed up show off their good looks for the camera. Back in 2020 Heidi and Leni did their very first magazine cover shoot together. The mother-daughter duo posed for a series of pics and an interview for Vogue Germany to launch Lena’s career as a model. Leni told the fashion magazine, “It was only a matter of time before I would try to become a model myself. The first offer came when I was only 12 or 13, from a brand I liked to wear: Brandy Melville. At that time I begged my mother, but no chance. Now I understand that it would have been too early.”

But Leni’s not letting her career in front of the camera take precedence over her education. She made the move from Los Angeles to New York in August 2022 to start her college career. “I am [so proud]. You know, she has her head screwed on right,” Heidi told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Right now, college is on top of the list. It’s not modeling and she’s really excited for that next chapter in her life.”

Leni is the daughter of Heidi and her former Italian businessman partner, Flavio Briatore, 72. However, Heidi and Flavio split while she was pregnant and Lent was adopted by Heidi’s ex-husband Seal, 59, after their marriage in 2005. Seal and Heidi divorced in 2014 but he has remained close with the budding model.