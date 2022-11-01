Leni Klum Rocks Latex Jumpsuit While Slaying As Catwoman For Heidi’s Halloween Party: Photos

Pure purr-fection! Leni Klum was the cat’s meow as she prowled down the red carpet ahead of mom Heidi Klum’s 21st annual Halloween party, which took place on Oct. 31, 2022 in New York.

The second-generation stunner, 18, looked wickedly good while dressed as Batman baddie Catwoman for her supermodel mom’s soiree. Leni showed off her figure wearing a skintight latex catsuit. She popped on a mask decorated with white stitches and deep red lipstick as Michelle Pfieffer’s 90s version of Catwoman, who is the alter ego of comic character Selina Kyle.

Leni was super playful on the red carpet, where she put her claws up while posing for photos. There, she made sure to get her best angles, striking several chic poses before sharing a snap with her superstar mom Heidi.

While Leni looked totally sexy, her mom took a different approach. Looking more monstrous than model, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel jumped into a giant worm costume and wiggled down the red carpet. It was almost impossible to tell it was Heidi in the curvy, segmented suit, which hid everything except her eyes.

Getting a bit cheeky, her husband Tom Kaulitz got into costume as a fisherman. Appearing mid-struggle, the musician sported a bloody, black eye while trying to reel in his worm-love on the red carpet.

Heidi revealed her look would be heavy on prosthetics during The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in September. There, she also admitted that her 2022 costume was less-than-comfortable, telling People, “I don’t think I’ve ever felt as claustrophobic as I will feel that night. I have a thing about feeling claustrophobic. Especially if I have too much stuck on me and can’t take it off.”

But Heidi was optimistic. “I’ll have to really breeze through it,” she added. “When you have it on, you can’t be like, ‘Oh, it’s a wig and take it off.’ Can’t take anything off. It’s glued on.”