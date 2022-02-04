Interview

Halle Berry Gives Her Stamp Of Approval To Zoe Kravitz As New Catwoman: She’ll Be ‘Amazing’

Halle Berry; Zoe Kravitz
Rob Latour/Shutterstock/Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Halle Berry 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 15 May 2019 Wearing Teresa Helbig same outfit as catwalk model *10074868g
Halle Berrymakes a stunning appearance at the Jimmy Kimmel Show. 15 Nov 2021 Pictured: Halle Berry. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA801581_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Celebrities attend Keanu Reeves Hand And Foot Print Ceremony. Held @ TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood, CA. May 14, 2019. ¬© Photo Image Press/Splash News Pictured: Halle Berry Ref: SPL5089892 140519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Photo Image Press/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Halle Berry shows off her long legs in a floral long sleeve dress while heading to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City, while promoting John Wick: Chapter 3 ‚Äì Parabellum Pictured: Halle Berry Ref: SPL5087987 090519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
News Writer

Halle Berry approves! The actress said she’s excited to watch her latest Catwoman successor, Zoe Kravitz, in ‘The Batman’ movie.

Halle Berry, 55, infamously starred as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the critically maligned 2004 film, Catwoman. Nearly 20 years later, Zoe Kravitz, 33, is playing the comic book villainess in the upcoming The Batman, opposite Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Halle offered some advice for her latest Catwoman successor in a Feb. 2 interview with PopCulture.

“Just be courageous and bring her own interpretation to the role,” Halle said. The Oscar winner also said she thinks Zoe “is going to be an amazing Catwoman.” “And I can’t wait to see what her interpretation of that is,” she added.

Halle Berry; Zoe Kravitz
Halle Berry; Zoe Kravitz (Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock/Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Sounds like Halle plans to watch Zoe’s take on Catwoman in The Batman. The highly-anticipated film, which also stars Paul Dano as Riddler and Colin Farrell as Penguin, comes out on March 4. As for Halle’s Catwoman, the movie was infamously a critical and commercial bust when it came out in 2004. It’s considered one of the worst movies of all time, with just 9% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Halle even got a Razzie Award for Worst Actress for her performance.

Related Gallery

Zoe Kravitz -- See Pics Of The Actress/Singer

Zoe Kravitz Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz pictured out and about after having lunch in Brooklyn. Pictured: Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz BACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz pictured out and about after having lunch in Brooklyn.Pictured: Channing Tatum, Zoe KravitzBACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The Bruised star recently revealed what she’d change if she ever led a new Catwoman movie. “I would totally change the story. I would change the characters. I would have Catwoman saving the world from some catastrophe like male comic book characters get to do,” she told Vanity Fair in Dec. 2021. “I wouldn’t be just saving women from their faces cracking off from some cream. I would make it more substantial, and I would set it in a grittier, more modern world.”

Halle wasn’t the first person to play Catwoman on the big screen. Lee Meriwether took on the role in 1966’s Batman, followed by Michelle Pfeiffer in 1992’s Batman Returns. After Halle came Anne Hathaway, who delivered a fantastic performance in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. Now it’s Zoe’s turn to take on the Catwoman mantle!