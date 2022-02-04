Halle Berry Gives Her Stamp Of Approval To Zoe Kravitz As New Catwoman: She’ll Be ‘Amazing’

Halle Berry approves! The actress said she’s excited to watch her latest Catwoman successor, Zoe Kravitz, in ‘The Batman’ movie.

Halle Berry, 55, infamously starred as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the critically maligned 2004 film, Catwoman. Nearly 20 years later, Zoe Kravitz, 33, is playing the comic book villainess in the upcoming The Batman, opposite Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Halle offered some advice for her latest Catwoman successor in a Feb. 2 interview with PopCulture.

“Just be courageous and bring her own interpretation to the role,” Halle said. The Oscar winner also said she thinks Zoe “is going to be an amazing Catwoman.” “And I can’t wait to see what her interpretation of that is,” she added.

Sounds like Halle plans to watch Zoe’s take on Catwoman in The Batman. The highly-anticipated film, which also stars Paul Dano as Riddler and Colin Farrell as Penguin, comes out on March 4. As for Halle’s Catwoman, the movie was infamously a critical and commercial bust when it came out in 2004. It’s considered one of the worst movies of all time, with just 9% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Halle even got a Razzie Award for Worst Actress for her performance.

The Bruised star recently revealed what she’d change if she ever led a new Catwoman movie. “I would totally change the story. I would change the characters. I would have Catwoman saving the world from some catastrophe like male comic book characters get to do,” she told Vanity Fair in Dec. 2021. “I wouldn’t be just saving women from their faces cracking off from some cream. I would make it more substantial, and I would set it in a grittier, more modern world.”

Halle wasn’t the first person to play Catwoman on the big screen. Lee Meriwether took on the role in 1966’s Batman, followed by Michelle Pfeiffer in 1992’s Batman Returns. After Halle came Anne Hathaway, who delivered a fantastic performance in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. Now it’s Zoe’s turn to take on the Catwoman mantle!