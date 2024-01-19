Heidi Klum & Rarely-Seen Son Henry Step Out For College Tours in NYC: Video

Heidi Klum is preparing to send another one of her children off to college. The 50-year-old fashion icon recorded a video of herself and son Henry, 18, touring colleges in New York City on Thursday, January 18. In the clip, Heidi walked down the streets of the Big Apple and said to the camera, “Looking at more colleges!” She then panned the camera to show Henry standing beside her. “What i do on my days off ? We tour Colleges 🥰,” Heidi captioned the video.

The America’s Got Talent judge and her eldest son were all bundled up as they braved the cold in NYC. Heidi had on a big black jacket with a dark purple scarf and a pair of black sunglasses. Henry was dressed in a black bomber jacket over a blue sweatshirt with a pair of grey sweatpants.

Henry is Heidi’s second-born child. She shares all four of her kids — including son Johan, 17, and daughters Leni, 19, and Lou, 14 — with her ex-husband, Seal, 60.

While Henry typically stays out of the spotlight, Heidi did post a tribute to her oldest son on his 18th birthday in September 2023, with a throwback photo of her bathing Henry as an infant. “Henry Today you turn 18 🥳❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂,” Heidi wrote in the caption. “Look how small you were and now you are 6“3 WOW ❤️. I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART ♥️.”

Heidi, who is now married to musician Tom Kaultiz, 34, is extremely close with all her kids. When eldest daughter Leni went to college in August 2022, she shared an emotional post that featured a photo of her pregnant with Leni at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“Today is your big move to head off to college… 🥹😿,” Heidi wrote in her message to Leni. “Seems like only yesterday that this photo was taken when I was four months pregnant with you safe and sound in my belly. 🤰🏼Sometimes I wish I could always have you that close but I know it’s now time for you to go spread your wings and fly. 🦋Take flight, be safe and shine bright my @leniklum 💖.”

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show last February, the famous model discussed possibly having more children. “It depends what day it is, sometimes I’m here, sometimes here, you know?,” she said. “I mean it’s a lot. I’ve done it four times. And I breastfed eight months each time and then I was pregnant again. Three times in a row.”