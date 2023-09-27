Who Won ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 18? A New Champion is Crowned

Image Credit: NBC

America’s Got Talent has once again dominated the summer. Over the course of the last few months, countless acts have taken the stage in hopes of winning season 18. On September 27, a new winner was crowned.

So, who won America’s Got Talent season 18? It all came down to 11 finalists and (included five Golden Buzzer acts): Putri Ariani, Lavender Darcangelo, The Ramadhani Brothers, the 82nd Airborne Chorus, Avantgardey, Chibi Unity, Anna Deguzman, The Mzansi Youth Choir, Murmuration, Ahren Belisle, and Adrian Stoica & Hurricane.

Night two of the America’s Got Talent season 18 finale featured guest performances from Cat Cora, Diane Warren, Jason Derulo, Jon Batiste, Leona Lewis, and Thirty Seconds to Mars. Season 17 winner Mayyas returned to the AGT stage for a special performance. Scroll down to find out who won this latest season of America’s Got Talent and what’s next.

Who Won AGT Season 18?

Adrian Stoica & Hurricane won AGT season 18. It all came down to Ana Deguzman and Adrian Stoica & Hurricane. Murmuration came in third place, followed by Putri in fourth place.

Prior to the winner being announced, the top 5 were unveiled: The Ramadhani Brothers, Putri, Adrian Stoica & Hurrican, Ana, and Murmuration. Despite being eliminated, The Mzansi Youth Choir was invited to perform with Coldplay at the band’s San Diego concert!

What Does the Winner of America’s Got Talent Get?

The AGT season 18 winner will receive the $1 million grand prize and a chance to join America’s Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The show features some of the best acts from AGT, including thrill acts, magicians, vocalists, and more. The variety show is 75 minutes long and a must-see in Vegas!

Is America’s Got Talent Coming Back for Season 19?

America’s Got Talent will return for season 19. The show will likely have a May or June 2024 premiere date like in seasons past.

Before season 19, NBC will be treating us to another AGT spinoff: AGT: Fantasy League. The spinoff is expected to premiere in early 2024. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel will return as judges, along with host Terry Crews. Mel B, who judged AGT for six seasons, will be the fourth judge of AGT: Fantasy League.

The new series will feature the judges choosing from past Got Talent winners, finalists, and fan favorites from versions all over the world. Once the acts have been chosen, the judges will then mentor their acts over the course of the season before the first AGT: Fantasy League winner is crowned.