Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Gushes Over Taylor Swift Amid Her Romance With Travis Kelce: She’s ‘Down to Earth’

Patrick Mahomes Sr. let everyone know that Taylor Swift is very kind. Pat, 53, whose son is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 28, spoke about getting to meet the “Shake It Off” singer, 34, in a recent interview with a local news outlet. He revealed that he’s met the popstar on a few occasions, since she started dating his son’s teammate Travis Kelce, 34.

The former MLB player had only nice things to say about Taylor in an interview with Starcade Media, which is based out of Kansas City. He even revealed that he’d introduced himself to the popstar, and she recognized him from the Netflix series that featured his quarterback son. “I actually walked up and introduced myself to her, and she said she knew who I was because she had watched the Quarterbacks series,” he told the outlet.

Pat, who pitched in the MLB from 1992 to 2003, also explained that the “Look What You Made Me Do” hitmaker also took selfies with his daughters. “She’s down to earth,” he said. “Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person.”

Since Taylor’s romance with Travis began, she’s clearly made a great impression on so many people connected to the Chiefs team, including Patrick and his wife Brittany Mahomes. The singer has been seen cheering on her beau alongside Brittany on quite a few occasions. The QB has also spoken highly about his teammate’s new girlfriend. “So for us, there was a couple jokes here and there at the beginning, but now she’s Kingdom now. She’s a part of the team,” he said in an interview on CBS Mornings. “For me, it’s Travis man, and he’s lucky to be with a great girl and a great woman.”

When the NFL postseason comes to an end, Taylor will be gearing up to perform on the international dates of her “Eras Tour.” Brittany and Patrick are reportedly planning on joining Travis on a trip overseas to catch some shows on the tour, according to a report from Daily Mail. “They have all talked about seeing some of Taylor’s shows overseas after the season,” a source told the outlet.