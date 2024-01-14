Brittany Mahomes & Taylor Swift Embrace & Pose in Their Matching Chiefs Gear In New Epic Photos: ‘Twinning & Winning’

Brittany Mahomes, 28, showed off her growing friendship with Taylor Swift, 34, when she shared numerous new photos from the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes happily posed and embraced the singer, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as they wore matching outfits, in the snapshots. Their looks included black and white tops and black pants under red, white and gold Chiefs jackets that featured their significant others’ jersey numbers on them.

The ladies also had their long hair down under white hats, including a soft bucket hat on Brittany and a knit hat on Taylor. They topped their looks off with black boots, including knee-high versions on Brittany and chunky ones with red underneath on Taylor. The photos also featured “Twinning & Winning,” Brittany captioned the post along with a 100 emoji.

Brittany’s latest set of photos were shared after the Chiefs won against the Miami Dolphins with a score of 26-7. In addition to Brittany, Taylor sat next to Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, as they cheered on the Chiefs players and even danced in the VIP section at one point. They all looked like they were having a blast and Taylor and Travis were filmed walking outside the stadium while sweetly holding hands after the game.

Back in early December, Brittany also shared a photo with Taylor that was taken during one of the games. They were dressed in red and black during that moment as well and were joined by Lyndsay Bell, who is the wife of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell. They all posed in front of the window of their VIP section and flashed relaxed smiles.

Since Taylor started dating Travis in July, she has seemed to grow her friendship with Brittany and Lyndsay. In addition to going to Chiefs games together, they have been seen enjoying girls only dinners in various cities, including Kansas City, MO, Beverly Hills, CA, ,and New York, NY.