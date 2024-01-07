Taylor Swift Enjoys Girls Night Out in L.A. With Brittany Mahomes & Lyndsay Bell Ahead of Golden Globes: Photos

Taylor Swift, 34, spent the night before the Golden Globe Awards with Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell. The singer, whose Eras Tour film is up for an award during tonight’s live award ceremony, and the wives of Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Blake Bell, were photographed visiting Wolfgang Puck‘s Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills, CA on Saturday as they rocked mostly black outfits. Patrick, Blake, and Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, were also in L.A. as they prepare for Sunday’s Chiefs game, but did not join them for the outing.

Taylor’s outfit included a fitted black mini dress with long sleeves and matching knee-high tie-up boots. She had her hair down and also carried a black purse. Brittany wore a fitted long-sleeved black top with a black patterned skirt and heeled boots, and Lyndsay showed off a black leather jacket over a beige sweater dress and black heeled boots.

This isn’t the first time Taylor, who’s been dating Travis since July, has been seen hanging out with some Chiefs WAGS. The “Midnight Rain” crooner has spent time with them at various Chiefs games and dinner outings since she attended her first game in September. One of their latest outings was reportedly at Rye restaurant in Kansas City, MO on December 30. Megan Garrelts, who is the co-owner of the restaurant, gushed over their visit, in a recent interview.

“We have some history with serving [the Chiefs] through the years,” Megan said of the famous football team coming to her restaurants. She also said that Travis is a frequent patron of several of their locations. “He comes in pretty often to both,” she confirmed. “He’s awesome. He’s super nice.”

Taylor and some of the Chiefs WAGS reportedly arrived at the restaurant with Taylor’s security team. Megan said she was “very, very nice,” and even shook hands with her before she went into the private dining area. “Due to the nature of when we have a high profile guest, we try to keep it pretty on the down-low just out of respect for privacy,” Megan explained. “Nobody really knew she was there.”

Taylor reportedly “picked up” the group’s tab and even ordered one of Travis’ favorite cinnamon rolls. “It was pretty cool because Travis … he always requests our cinnamon roll, so I would think that he must have said something to her since she was going to Rye,” Megan shared. “That was pretty fun, so we warmed it up.”