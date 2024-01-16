Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell, 11, Looks Just Like Mom as They Twin in Matching Jackets

Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell is growing up so fast! The “I Think I’m in Love With You” star, 43, shared a few cute photos of herself and her look-alike daughter, 11, dressed in matching outfits on Instagram on Monday, January 15. Maxwell looked so much like her mom, and it wasn’t just the matching tops!

Jessica showed off a few looks in her recent photo set, but the fifth photo featured a selfie with her daughter, and they both sported animal-print jackets. With bleach-blonde hair of her own, Maxwell bears a striking resemblance to her mom. Jessica shared a photo where she was making a kissy face toward her daughter and another one where they appeared to be laughing. The last pic in the set also featured Jessica’s younger sister Ashlee Simpson, 39, in a long black coat.

Besides the leopard print jacket and jeans, Jessica also showed off a sleek all-black look with a strapless top and matching pants. She also tagged makeup artist Joyce Bonelli in her first photo, seemingly indicating that she did her makeup for the photoshoot. In another photo, she appeared to be wearing the animal-print jacket over the all-black look.

Jessica has regularly shared cute photos of herself and her daughter over the years, and they often sport similar outfits to one another. It’s clear that Maxwell has inherited her mom’s knack for fashion, and The Dukes of Hazard star has helped nurture that passion, by giving her a Louis Vuitton bag for her 11th birthday. In March 2023, Maxwell even joined her mom for an appearance on the Home Shopping Network (HSN) to promote her clothing line.

Ultimately, it’s a two-way street though. Jessica revealed that her daughter has given her beauty tips (in a way) in a November 2023 interview with Footwear News. “I had to have her explain it to me the other day, because I thought it was literally putting highlighter on her cheeks,” she said. “She said, ‘Mom, no, it’s your inner glow and how to glow up everything in your life.’ Wow, that’s a beautiful concept.”

Jessica has Maxwell with her husband Eric Johnson. Besides their eldest daughter, they also have a son Ace, 10, and a younger daughter Birdie, 4.