Jessica Simpson Rocks Skintight Leather Lace-Up Pants & Platform Boots on L.A. Outing After Dramatic Weight Loss

Image Credit: Cindy Barrymore/Shutterstock

Jessica Simpson, 43, looked incredible during a lunch outing with friends in Los Angeles, CA on Friday. The singer was photographed in a white tank top under a black vest and black leather pants as her long hair was down. She also rocked black platform boots and carried a matching purse, sunglasses, and jewelry that included multiple silver necklaces and bracelets.

The beauty looked content as she flashed a smile while walking down a set of outside stairs after the friend-filled lunch. She appeared to have little makeup on and held her phone in one hand. Her long nails were also painted red.

Jessica’s latest outing comes after she denied taking the diabetes drug, Ozempic, to help with her weight loss. In an interview with Bustle, she was asked how she maintains her fit figure and mentioned the drug. “Oh Lord,” she replied. “I mean, it’s not [Ozempic].”

Jessica elaborated on her answer by explaining how she’s lost weight since giving birth to her third child, Birdie, in 2019. “It’s willpower,” she said. “I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me having another baby? My body can’t do it.”

Jessica has also opened up about how she quit drinking in 2017, and talked about her struggles with alcoholism in her 2020 memoir, Open Book. The healthier lifestyle led her to lose an amazing 100 pounds, and she has learned to block out critics who still find something “wrong” with the way she looks.

“Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I’m too old for that,” she shared. “I’m too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn’t mean that it doesn’t hurt.”

As Jessica continues to show off happiness in her confidence, she does the same in her family life. The proud wife and mom has been married to Eric Johnson since 2014 and they often share adorable photos and videos of their three children, including Birdie as well as Maxwell, 11, and Ace, 10, on social media.