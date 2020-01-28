Jessica Simpson ‘Always’ Had A Cup Full Of Alcohol On Hand Before She Got Sober: ‘I Started To Spiral’ 

After admitting to alcohol addiction in her new memoir, Jessica Simpson goes into further detail in a candid interview. The designer reveals she ‘always’ walked around with a ‘glitter cup full of alcohol’ before she decided ‘it was time’ to get sober.

Jessica Simpson always had a cup of alcohol in hand before she finally decided it was time to get sober, she says in a new interview with TODAY. In a new preview for the candid sit-down — airing on January 29 — the fashion designer, 39, admits, “I completely didn’t recognize myself” when she says she was “spiraling” due to alcohol and substance abuse. Jessica opens up about that and more, including sexual abuse as a child, in her new memoir, Open Book, out on February 4.

“I always had a glitter cup and it was always filled to the rim with alcohol,” the mother of three told NBC’s Hoda Kotb. “I just realized that I had to surrender. It was time. I had to give it up and I was ready,” she admits, explaining that, at the time, she vowed to never “miss another day. — I’m not going to miss another Halloween, I’m not going to miss another Christmas. I’m going to be present,” Jessica recalls.

In a second preview clip, she goes on to admit that despite recognizing her issues, she continued to procrastinate getting help. “I had started a spiral and I couldn’t catch up with myself. I was just spiraling, chasing my tail, and that was with alcohol,” Jessica says. “Every day I would say it, I would say it openly to everyone, ‘I know, I know, I’ll stop soon. I’ll cut back.’ But, for me to cut back — I’m an all or nothing girl,” she says, laughing. “I didn’t know it was a problem until it was.”

In November 2017, Jessica got sober, she writes in her new memoir, revealing that therapy helped in her healing and sobriety.

Jessica also opens up about why her marriage to Nick Lachey ended. The former Newlywed stars wed in 2003 and divorced two years later. Jessica has since moved on with husband, NFL tight end Eric Johnson. Together, they have three children — 10-month-old, Birdie Mae, Ace, 6, and Maxwell, 7.