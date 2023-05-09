Jessica Simpson Gifts Daughter Maxwell, 11, A $3K Louis Vuitton Bag For Her Birthday: Photo

Happy Birthday to Maxwell Johnson! Jessica Simpson, 42, got an amazing birthday gift for her eldest child on Sunday, May 8. The singer wished her daughter an amazing 11th birthday with a beautiful designer bag from Louis Vuitton and showed her opening it in a photo, which you can see here, on her Instagram Story. Her daughter looked excited as she opened up the bag.

The bag that Jessica gifted her daughter was a neon yellow Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 50 bag, with an electric blue print all over it. The bag costs $3,150, according to the designer’s website. Her daughter, who looks so similar to her with bright blonde hair, also rocked a black t-shirt with Jessica’s face on it, from one of her old concert tours.

Seeing her daughter wear the old piece of concert merch definitely had the actress feeling nostalgic, and maybe a little bit surprised. “Maxi wore her VINTAGE concert tee,” she wrote. “Wow I am vintage. She made me feel old and special all at once.”

Maxi is the oldest of three children that Jessica has with her husband Eric Johnson, 43, who she’s been married to since 2014. The couple also have a son Ace Knute, 9, and a younger daughter Birdie Mae, 3. The Instagram Story wasn’t the only birthday celebration that Jessica had for her daughter. She also shared a photo of the family enjoying some cake, although Birdie seemed like she was crying in the shot.

She also wrote a much longer post honoring her daughter, but she also shared some difficult news that her father Joe was diagnosed with bone cancer, but she said that her daughter had used her birthday wish for his treatment to be a success, and thankfully, it was. “Maxwell’s birthday wish was for her Papa Joe’s bone cancer treatment to work,” Jessica wrote in a caption. “Thank you Maxi Drew for usin’ your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad. You are mesmerizing, steadfast, intelligent, passionate, generous, loving, devoted, inspiring, enticing, confident, empathetic, powerful, intuitive, beautiful, DETERMINED, enlightened and FULL OF WONDER.”