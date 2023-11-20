Jessica Simpson Rocks Mini Leopard Dress & Dances to ‘With You’ in New TikTok: Video

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Just like a classic Jessica Simpson song, leopard never goes out of style! The 43-year-old appeared in a new TikTok video alongside Bunnie XO and rocked a skin-tight animal print dress while singing along to her 2003 song “With You” on November 17. The internet personality showed off a mini leather dress and belted out Jessica’s song moments before the songstress jokingly shoved her aside. “The blondetourage,” they captioned the fun clip.

Once The Dukes of Hazzard starlet took center stage in the video, she continued to sing her song that was released 20 years ago. In the clip, the blonde beauty looked extra chic in the leopard dress and a plethora of necklaces draped along her décolletage. Jessica completed her look with a pink glossy lip, a smokey eye, and opted to wear her golden tresses in loose beach waves.

Soon after the Dumb Blonde podcast host shared the video featuring Jessica, many of her 4.6 million followers took to the comments to gush over the duo. “Jessica Simpson, look at the light in her eyes and she is glowing beautifully,” one admirer penned, while another swooned, “Now THATS the Jessica Simpson we want to see.” Meanwhile a separate fan couldn’t help but note what a throwback it was to see Jessica singing the love song. “Some youngins won’t understand how iconic this is,” they wrote, while a second quipped, “my teenage self is screaming with joy.”

Jessica and Bunnie XO got together at Dolly Parton‘s Rockstar album release party over the weekend. The proud mom-of-three took to Instagram a few days later on November 20 to gush over the iconic country star and share a photo alongside Dolly. “‘I never tried quitting, and I never quit trying.’ My fairy Godmother, Dolly Parton, is every kind of star in this big beautiful universe!” Jessica gushed in the caption. She also went on to swoon over the 77-year-old’s new album.

“I was blessed to be at the launch of her newest album ROCKSTAR and feel the glow of her soul shine!” she continued. “I told her that it was beautiful to watch and feel her make everyone (and I mean EVERYONE) feel so uniquely and individually loved and she said ‘Well, I do love everyone, Jessica’ I believe her and all of you should know you are loved by the biggest heart God ever did create!” Dolly’s new album is extra special as it is her first-ever rock and roll record in her discography.