Jessica Simpson & Mini-Me Daughter Maxwell, 11, Are Twins As They Grocery Shop In LA: Photos

Jessica Simpson, 43, and her daughter Maxwell, 11, looked like twins while grocery shopping in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday. The singer and her lookalike were photographed walking outside the store as they wore casual outfits. They stayed close and chatted as the doting mom had a bag over one shoulder and held a tumbler in one hand.

Jessica’s outfit included a black sweatshirt, flared out jeans, and black boots. She also had her hair down and added sunglasses. Maxwell donned a red tank top under white overall shorts and tan sandals, and had her hair up in a ponytail.

Jessica and Maxwell’s latest outing comes after the “I Wanna Love You Forever” crooner celebrated her birthday by posting a gorgeous makeup-free selfie. She wore a bright red wrap and had her famously blonde hair pulled back into a sleek updo to show off her perfect skin. She finished the look with a delicate crystal necklace and a pair of hoop earrings, and smiled brightly to the camera. “43 makeup free (kinda. Ha. I did curl my lashes.),” she captioned the post.

Jessica’s eventful life not only includes posing for eye-catching photos, it also includes spending as much quality time with her kids as possible. In addition to Maxwell, she shares son Ace, 10, and daughter Birdie, 4, with husband Eric Johnson, whom she’s been married to since 2014. Back in Apr., the family were seen enjoying an outing in Malibu, and in May, Jessica and Maxwell happily posed for photos outside a music studio.

When Jessica’s not making headlines for her family outings and selfies, she’s doing so for talking about her inspirational weight loss. After fans speculated that she was taking the diabetes drug, Ozempic, to assist her in losing pounds, she set the record straight, in an interview with Bustle. “Oh Lord,” she said, when asked about the rumors. “I mean, it’s not [Ozempic]. It’s willpower. I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me having another baby? My body can’t do it.”