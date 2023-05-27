Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell, 11, Lifts Up Her Mom Outside Music Studio: Photo

Jessica Simpson, 42, was lifted up by her 11-year-old daughter Maxwell Johnson in a cute new picture. The “Sweetest Sin” singer was all-smiles as Maxwell fully picked her up in the final, third picture in a photo dump snapped outside Nashville’s Third Man Records. “Generation Jack,” Jessica captioned the post, made on Friday, May 26. Maxwell was all smiles she leaned back with her mom in her arms, showing off her cool girl style with a pair of straight leg loose jeans and a striped t-shirt with sneakers. Jessica was also looking very Y2K with a platform pair of boots, black pants and oversized sunglasses.

The music studio setting immediately got fans of the singer turned designer speculating about new music. “Does this mean new music??? Don’t toy with my emotions Jess I need your lyrics and voice back in my life,” one person posted. The Texas native made her musical debut with 1999’s Sweet Kisses, featuring ballad, “I Wanna Love You Forever” and one of her biggest hits, “I Think I’m in Love with You.” Her first album was followed up by 2001’s Irresistible and 2003’s In This Skin, largely about her relationship with ex-husband Nick Lachey (she’s since been married to Eric Johnson since 2014). Following their split, she dropped A Public Affair in 2006 — with her latest album coming out 15 years ago in 2008: Do You Know.

Although it’s been years since Jessica has released new music, the former reality star has successfully built her namesake shoe and clothing brand The Jessica Simpson Collection, with sales totaling $1 Billion. One of her most recent launches has been swimsuits, which she’s happily modeled on her own social media account following her dramatic 120 Lb. weight loss.

“I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!” the mom-of-three said in a tweet shared to social media in April 2022. “Hard work…Determination…Self Love. I enjoyed a good proud cry today,” the blonde bombshell also added.